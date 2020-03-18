When a team wins as many games as Kentucky did during this past college basketball season it goes without saying that there were some moments to remember.

What was Kentucky's most impressive performance of the 2019-20 season?

Travis Graf: Kentucky’s win against Florida in Gainesville, the last game of the season, was the most impressive. The ‘Cats were down a man in Ashton Hagans and down 18 points at one time in the second half as well. Tyrese Maxey was 1/11 from the field, EJ Montgomery only scored 4 points, Quickley added just 11 points and fouled out with 9 minutes left to go. However, on the backs of the role players, Kentucky mounted a comeback. Johnny Juzang nailed a couple of three-pointers, Keion Brooks scored 10 points and Sestina added 9 points and 6 rebounds. Despite just one made field goal, Maxey dished out 7 assists and committed just one turnover in his first game starting at the point guard spot. Richards completely took over in the second half as well.

Jeff Drummond: I think Kentucky's best all-around performance of the season was either the win over arch-rival Louisville at Rupp Arena or the Texas Tech game in the Big12-SEC Challenge. I may be in the minority, but I'm going to choose the latter.That was a game that I had circled as an L going into the season when we made our final record predictions. (By contrast, I thought UK would take care of business at home against the Cards.) Kentucky went into a venue where the Red Raiders just don't lose that often and were never fazed by the rabid crowd, winning 78-76 in overtime. Nick Richards was an absolute beast that night, scoring 25 points, pulling down 14 rebounds, and blocking four shots to lead the Cats. Immanuel Quickley was also huge with 21 points and four treys.

David Sisk: I'm not comfortable saying there was a game where this team peaked. There never was that game where they looked like they were at their peak. This was a grind it out team who played possession by possession. Secondly, they never got all five players playing their best at the same time. I was waiting for the day that each starter was in an offensive zone during the same game.

Justin Rowland: I agree with David in that I never felt like the team quite reached the full potential that it was capable of for a sustained period of time. There were stretches of really excellent play but they usually took their foot off the gas or lost enough mental focus for an opponent to make it closer than it should have been. Having said that, the Florida win in the regular season finale was the most impressed I've been with them. On the road against an opponent that played lights out in the first half, with Ashton Hagans gone, that was such an impressive late comeback.