Kentucky has added a key piece to its defense for the future.

On Wednesday, Florida State linebacker/defensive end Xavier Peters confirmed what Cats Illustrated had projected in its most recent War Room feature. He will be transferring to Kentucky this summer.

Peters' decision was first reported by Steve Wiltfong, citing a desire to be closer to his son.

A former high school All-American from West Chester, Ohio, Peters was one of UK's top recruiting targets in the Class of 2018 but chose to sign with the Seminoles after giving a commitment to the Wildcats earlier in the process. He was a Rivals 100 player, ranked No. 75 overall in his class, and also held offers from programs like Georgia, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound Peters redshirted his first season in Tallahassee, playing in two games and recording one tackle and one pass break-up.