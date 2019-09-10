Kentucky announced Tuesday night that linebacker Xavier Peters has been granted an appeal for immediate eligibility after transferring from Florida State earlier this summer.

Peters, a former Rivals 100 prospect, redshirted last season after playing only two games with the Seminoles. He opted to leave Tallahassee in order to be closer to his young son in his native Ohio.

“We’re excited to have Xavier available to play this season,” UK head coach Stoops said in a statement released by the school. “I appreciate the NCAA understanding Xavier’s situation. I also want to thank our compliance office for the great job they did with the appeal and for Xavier’s patience with the process.”

He will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.

Peters (6-4, 235) gives the Cats added depth on the edge. A three-man rotation on the outside that previously featured Josh Paschal, Boogie Watson, and Jordan Wright, now has a fourth option.

“I’m so excited,” Peters said “I was hoping this would happen because all of this has been for my son. He’s my life.

“I can’t wait to get out there with my team on Saturdays. I want to thank the NCAA and everyone at Kentucky who helped make this happen.”

Kentucky was one of many programs that recruited Peters out of Middletown, Ohio. He was ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in Ohio after a senior season which saw him record 78 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.



