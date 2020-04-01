WVU commit is still open to Kentucky's pitch
Kentucky's coaching staff and Vince Marrow in particular have routinely recruited Massillon in Ohio since Mark Stoops arrived in Lexington.A couple of months ago, Cats Illustrated began mentioning ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news