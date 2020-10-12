CatsIllustrated - Wright, Duffy earn weekly SEC honors

Two big individual performances in Saturday's 24-2 win over Mississippi State have earned a pair of Wildcats SEC Player of the Week honors.

The league announced Monday that junior linebacker Jordan Wright and senior punter Max Duffy have been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively.

Wright was part of UK's dominant defensive effort, recording six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a pass break-up, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown against the Bulldogs' explosive "Air Raid" offense. The Cats held MSU to 221 yards below its season average for total offense and held Mike Leach to the first scoreless output of his head coaching career.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native also made a tackle for a five-yard loss prior to a missed 56-yard field goal attempt by the Bulldogs in the first half.

It marked the first time that a UK defense did not surrender an offensive point since a 25-0 win over Vanderbilt in 1995.

Meanwhile, Duffy continued his legacy of excellence as the nation's top punter.

The native of Australia averaged 44.9 yards on eight punts, booting three longer than 50 yards and pinning MSU inside its own 20-yard line on three occasions, forcing the Bulldogs to start from the 5-, 11-, and 2-yard lines.

Duffy also delivered a booming 75-yard free kick after the Cats gave up a safety, forcing MSU to start at its own 16 rather than the customary position near midfield after such a play.

He continues to rank as the program's all-time punting leader and now ranks third nationally through three games at 48.1 yards per kick.

Kentucky returns to the field this Saturday, Oct. 17 at Tennessee. Game time is noon ET on the SEC Network.