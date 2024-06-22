Fresh off another strong camp performance at Kentucky, his second in as many years, three-star Ohio receiver Preston Bowman has committed to the Wildcats.

The 6'0, 198-pound receiver from Pickerington North is Kentucky's third wide receiver commitment of the class, joining Quinton Simmons, also from Ohio, and Ja'kayden Ferguson, who jumped on board recently.

Bowman is prized for his ability to be an inside or outside receiver and two years in a row, last year with Liam Coen and this year with Bush Hamdan, he showed great competitiveness and fared well in one-on-ones at UK's summer camp.

This spring Bowman visited Ohio State, Miami, Louisville, Indiana, and Illinois. He went out west over spring break and checked out practices at USC and UCLA. Georgia Tech and Purdue were two of the other schools showing interest.

UK now has 11 commitments and the No. 35-ranked class on Rivals.com.