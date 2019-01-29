Of all the football prospects that visited UK over the weekend, every last one who has talked to Cats Illustrated has said the staff made the trip a positive. While most players aren't looking to make a commitment just yet, these early visits are important in helping players determine where they might feel at home.

Wide receiver Bryan Davis was one of the top offensive athletes to make the trip to Lexington for Saturday's events for football prospects. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Davis now attends Fayetteville (N.C.) EE Smith.



And he did seem to feel right in his element at UK.

Vince Marrow, Michael Smith and Frank Buffano were some of the staff members at Kentucky who made sure Davis felt welcome.

"It was great," an excited Davis told Cats Illustrated after the trip. "It is a very comfortable fit for me and my family and they really make us feel at home. Plus that blue looks real nice on me. I enjoyed that they went all out to leave us with no questions and doubts that Kentucky is the ideal fit for a student-athlete, especially one like me."

Davis said his interest in Kentucky is now "very high" and he loves everything about the school.

The 2020 prospect, who has also visited ECU, Duke, NC State and Coastal Carolina, said he knows what he's looking for in a school.

"Just a family environment honestly," he said. "A place where I can go anywhere and be comfortable. Also a place where academics is a major factor, and tutoring. But football-wise, a well-organized hard knocks family that loves and protects their brother."