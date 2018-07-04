Vero Beach, Fla., wide receiver DeMarcus Harris committed to Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon, giving the Wildcats yet another piece to the puzzle that is its 2019 recruiting class.

Harris, who had narrowed his choices to Kentucky, Indiana and Syracuse, announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver had visited all three schools over the last two months. He took an official visit to Syracuse at the end of June, right after an unofficial visit to Kentucky.

This week Harris told Cats Illustrated, in previewing his decision, that he was thoroughly impressed with everything he saw in Lexington.

"I just felt real comfortable when i was at the school," Harris said of Kentucky. "The coaching staff seems real genuine. Everybody was pretty real. The facilities were outstanding. They've got the academics there. Coach (Darin) Hinshaw is my recruiter and he's cool. He's just like everybody else. He's a good guy. I'm real cool with the receivers coach (Michael Smith). He reminds me of my dad, which is a good thing."

Harris said Syracuse had recruited him the hardest, but Kentucky won out in the end.

Harris is Kentucky's second wide receiver commitment from the 2019 class. The first was Louisville, Ky., prospect Demontae Crumes.