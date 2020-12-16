Wohlabaugh talks signing, changes at Kentucky
Wadsworth (Ohio) Walsh Jesuit offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh has never wavered in his commitment to Kentucky.There has never been any doubt about what he would do on Signing Day.Nonetheless, as ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news