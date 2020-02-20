David Wohlabaugh, offensive lineman from Walsh Jesuit in Ohio, spoke with Cats Illustrated just after announcing his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday afternoon.

What he made clear, right away, was that he had put a lot of thought into this decision. It wasn't impulsive.

"I'm fired up right now," Wohlabaugh told Cats Illustrated. "I've been going through this whole recruiting process and Kentucky's always been special to me. I've been looking at Kentucky for a really long time and thinking highly of them for a really long time. I wanted to make sure it was the right decision but these past couple of weeks I truly felt it was the best fit for me and that's why I thought the time was right."

The main reason Kentucky has had a special place in Wohlabaugh's heart is the Wildcats offered him early before a lot of other schools got heavily involved. That created a sense of loyalty but also familiarity.

"They also have great competition, a great schedule," he said. "Coach Schlarman and I have a great relationship. I have great relationships with all the coaches. They checked all my boxes. Everything I was looking for, they had.

"I was looking for good academics. I'm going into business, I'm just not sure what exactly. I wanted the best football experience I could find and also the academic experience. All those things I was looking for, they had it."

Vince Marrow has served as Wohlabaugh's lead recruiter.

"They're all really genuine people," Wohlabaugh said. "Every time I've talked to them they've been really genuine with me. I was looking for genuine people who want me and I think everyone that Coach Stoops has brought there is very genuine."

Wohlabaugh has visited Kentucky four times over the course of his recruitment. He has been to two junior days, a game, and a camp.

While Wohlabaugh has been listed at 6-foot-5 and 277 pounds, he told Cats Illustrated that he's closer to 6-foot-6 and 280 right now. He plays left tackle for Walsh Jesuit.

"Coach Schlarman has always told me I have really good feet. He's said I'm one of those guys who would play tackle, obviously, but if I need to move inside I could do that as well."

Wohlabaugh has played football since he was in third grade. For most of his life he was a taller kid but not always thick. He was around 6-feet his freshman year and sprouted to 6-foot-4 as a sophomore. Over the last year he has continued to grow.

Other than Kentucky, he said that Maryland, Pitt, Purdue, and Penn State were the schools that had recruited him the hardest. All but Penn State had offered.

"I'm fully committed to Kentucky," he said. "I'm not looking for any other schools."