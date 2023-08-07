NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The No. 3 prospect in the 2024 class, Tre Johnson’s final five has been set for some time. Baylor, Kentucky, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas and Alabama are the established finalists and each is holding out hope when it comes to landing the five-star guard.

Johnson will visit Alabama on Sept. 15 and has already toured the campuses of Texas, Kansas. Kentucky and Baylor. A decision date, however, has not been set. Below, Johnson speaks with Rivals about where things stand and describes the pitches made by a few of his finalists.





ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT

“I haven't really given that much thought yet, so we’ll see. I don’t have a date in mind. I’ll commit whenever I know what school I want to go to.”

ON THE PITCH FROM BAYLOR

“Just that I can become one of the guards they let have freedom there. If I go there they say they’ll let me be me and go make plays.”

ON THE PITCH FROM TEXAS

“Being one of the best players in Texas and going to Texas could be a big thing. It would be a big thing for me to do that. They tell me that staying home and representing Texas basketball on that stage is important.”

ON THE PITCH FROM KENTUCKY

“Their pitch is that they want me to come in and be one of their guards – one of those Kentucky guards that are one-and-done.”

ON FUTURE VISITS

“I’m going to try to go to Arkansas and Alabama.”

ON WHAT HE HOPES TO SEE AT ARKANSAS AND ALABAMA

“I want to see the culture and see how they play. I want to see the ways they could make me better. I also want to see the campus and what’s around the campus – all that.”

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE WANTS TO IMPROVE

“My playmaking ability and my all-around defense.”



