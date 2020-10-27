CatsIllustrated - Wilson's status uncertain after missing second practice

The status of Kentucky's starting quarterback remains uncertain as the Wildcats move closer to a daunting matchup with No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in Lexington.

Terry Wilson, a senior who has started 20 games in his career, did not practice on Monday or Tuesday after sustaining what UK head coach Mark Stoops described as a "minor injury" in the Cats' 20-10 loss at Missouri.

"He hasn't been available for two days," UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said after Tuesday's workout. "We'll assess again tomorrow. So, right now, Joey (Gatewood) and Beau (Allen) are getting the majority of the reps right now."

Wilson was largely ineffective on Saturday at Missouri. He completed only four of 11 attempts for 38 yards and was benched in favor of Gatewood after the Cats fell behind. The Auburn transfer did not fare much better, completing just one of his three attempts for 12 yards, but the UK staff was not discouraged by his first extended play for the Cats.

"I thought he was good," Gran said of Gatewood, a 6-foot-5, 221-pound sophomore. "He looked comfortable. I liked his eyes in the huddle. He's got a little bit of that Stephen Johnson deal. It just doesn't phase him. He was excited."

Gran said Gatewood may have performed even better against the Tigers if not for a dropped ball and a couple of missed reads. He was also victimized by one of his receivers fumbling on the final offensive play of the day for UK.

"For his first go at it, I was really excited for him," Gran said. "And I'm excited about where he's going now from yesterday to today."

Should Wilson not be available against the Bulldogs, freshman Beau Allen is also an option. The former Lexington Catholic standout came to UK as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback prospect in the nation after passing for 11,439 yards and 127 touchdowns in his high school career.

But throwing him into action for the first time against a Georgia defense that Gran called perhaps the best in the nation is not ideal.

"It would be a first tough start, you know what I mean, getting in there against a defense like this," Gran said. "... One thing about Beau is Beau studies it. Is it different out there, especially against a defense like that, when things are rolling? But, yeah, I do have confidence in Beau.

"I think any coach or coordinator that would talk about freshmen or first guys' start or anybody who's in there when you use a new quarterback, you gotta try to protect them and make sure the stuff that he's comfortable with, we call."

Kentucky (2-3) is looking to bring balance to an offensive attack that once again ranks among the SEC leaders in rushing yards but has managed only 620 yards and four touchdowns through the air in five games.