Will Levis tweet hints at return to Kentucky for 2022

Kentucky's junior quarterback posted a GIF of Arnold Schwarzenegger's character from 80s action film "The Terminator" on Monday night delivering his famous "I'll be back" line with the hashtag #BBN.

Will Levis has used his social media savvy to generate some major buzz once again.

Although the post did not include any additional insight, most believe the comment suggests that Levis intends to return to the Wildcats for his senior season.

At the end of the regular season, Levis acknowledged that he was going to submit his name to NFL scouts to get feedback on his current draft status but was leaning toward a return to Lexington.

The transfer from Penn State led Kentucky to a 9-3 season and a bid to the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, against Iowa. Levis completed 66% of his passes as a junior for 2,593 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for 387 yards and nine scores.

With those numbers and a 2022 draft class that is projected to be weak at the quarterback position, many analysts believed there was a chance that Levis could start emerging as a sleeper pick this spring. Others believe an additional year under UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen could be the springboard to Levis becoming a high draft pick in 2023.

He has two years of eligibility remaining at UK.

Levis, who has quickly become a fan favorite for Big Blue Nation despite his short time in Lexington, recently participated in a special autograph signing session to help raise money for those who were affected by tornadoes last week in western Kentucky.