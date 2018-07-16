One of the SEC's most spirited debates of 2017 revolved around its traditional marquee position.

Picking the best running back in the league was no easy task, even for the most partisan fans and media alike.

Kentucky's Benny Snell Jr. thought he belonged in that conversation after leading the SEC with 1,318 yards during the regular season and scoring a league-high 19 touchdowns.

But he also had plenty of strong challengers in the form of Auburn's Kerryon Johnson, Georgia's Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, and LSU's Derrius Guice, four players who put up similar production and went on to be selected in the first two rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Now that those highly regarded runners have moved on to the next level, will Snell finally be recognized as the top back in the league?

"I do think I'm the best this year," Snell said Monday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, noting that he'll be a more complete back with improved pass-catching and blocking skills. "... I think this will make my aspects other than running the ball much better."

He will still have some stiff competition for that title this season. Georgia's D'Andre Swift, Alabama's Damien Harris (a one-time UK recruit from Berea, Ky.) and Mississippi State's Aeris Williams are all being touted as potential SEC Player of the Year candidates.

Snell won't have to convince his head coach, though, who says his star player deserves to be recognized as one of the best backs not only in the SEC but in all of college football.

"There's been some star running backs in this league and some of them have graduated as you know," Mark Stoops said. "There's been some great players, but Benny is certainly worthy of the hype that he gets because of his consistency. He's done it in this league at Kentucky his first two years, and he went over a thousand yards each of those years, and we look forward to him doing that again this year. Certainly he deserves to be in that kind of conversation."

In two years at Kentucky, Snell has re-written chunks of the school record book. The Westerville, Ohio, native rushed for 1,091 yards as a freshman and 1,333 as a sophomore, becoming the first player in program history with back to back seasons over the 1,000-yard plateau.

The 5-foot-11, 223-pound bruiser holds the UK records for points in a season (116), TDs in a season (19), rushing TDs in a season (19), rushing TDs in a career (32) and rushing yards by a sophomore (1,333).

Snell is just the third player in SEC history to have at least 1,000 rushing yards and at least 13 touchdowns in his freshman and sophomore seasons, joining Herschel Walker (Georgia, 1980-81) and Knowshon Moreno (Georgia 2007-08). Only two other players have ever amassed at least 2,424 yards and 31 touchdowns before their junior seasons, UGA's Walker and LSU's Leonard Fournette.

In other words, elite company.

So what has made him so good to this point, and can he get even better?

"My running game is very strong," Snell said. "I always try to make myself as good as I can off the field, whether its film, practice or more reps. (But) what separates me from other running backs is that I am very durable."

Snell cited a game early in the season in which he broke a rib but re-entered the game in the second half after receiving treatment.

"When it's something to do with pain tolerance, I'm going to play through it," he said.

Asked if Snell can do even more in 2018, Stoops was hesitant to go there, but stopped short of suggesting he would not based on his player's unmatched passion and commitment to the game.

"I don't know," Stoops said. "It would be hard to increase. You know, he has been a big focus for us and a workhorse. You have to admire his ability to go back day after day and run after run in his consistency. He gets tough yards. You know how tough they are in this league. And Benny's been extremely consistent.

"I think what's most impressive about him is that attitude, that chip on his shoulder, playing the game the way it's supposed to be done. It's like that every day. Whether it's in the weight room, the training session or the summer, every practice, every scrimmage, he goes hard."