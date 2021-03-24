Will Kentucky be an option for Kellan Grady?
Davidson guard Kellan Grady was expected by many to enter his name in the transfer portal. Once that happened on Monday he instantly became a coveted prospect among scores of college coaches. Accor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news