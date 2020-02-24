Will George Asafo-Adjei's cousin end up at Kentucky?
Kentucky has had success in the past at Lakota West in Ohio, and the Wildcat staff has its sights set on another talented prospect from that program's 2022 class.Athlete Alex Afari counts Kentucky ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news