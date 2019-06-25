News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 14:28:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Will four-star OT Rayshaun Benny continue UK's Oak Park pipeline?

Okwcq5rjaupx1wuxydfn
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Oak Park High School in Michigan has been very good to Kentucky's football program in recent years.First the school sent four-star line prospect Marquan McCall to Lexington. The school is also home...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}