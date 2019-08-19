The season is less than two weeks away and Cats Illustrated is always looking for new and creative ways of previewing the season.

This week we'll be posing a series of questions for your discussion and also for your voting.

The question here: Will redshirt junior running back AJ Rose top the 1,000 yard mark?

As you'll see, for each of these questions we'll make the case for and the case against.

The case for: Kentucky has had at least one 1,000-yard running back for each of the previous three seasons. The Cats had two 1,000-yard backs in that 2016 backfield (Boom Williams, Benny Snell). Then Snell topped the mark in each of the next two seasons.

Kentucky might want to open up the offense, but this is still a program that prides itself on running the football, controlling the clock and punishing opponents.

The strength of the team may be its offensive line. Rose is next in line in the post-Snell era, having paid his dues, earned the trust of the coaching staff, and produced when his number has been called.

Rose hasn't seemed to be fragile so there's reason to believe he can withstand a bigger workload. And even if he doesn't have the occasional 30-carry game as did Snell, his penchant for explosive runs and chunk yardage plays over a 13-game schedule on a run-heavy team should give Kentucky four straight years with a 1,000-yard back.

The case against: Rose had only 86 carries over two seasons in Lexington. In order to get to 1,000 yards, he'll probably need to be close to 200 carries this year alone, or at least within shouting distance of it. We don't yet know whether that kind of workload is in his wheelhouse.

Then there's the fact that we don't know how Eddie Gran plans to divide the carries. Will Rose get the lion's share, or will it be split more evenly with redshirt freshmen Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez also in the mix? It's certainly possible to envision a scenario in which Rose rushes for 750 and the two younger backs behind him combine to rush for something.

Finally, what about Darin Hinshaw's stated desire to let Terry Wilson air the ball out more?

With the two sides laid out, head over to the House of Blue, share your take and vote.