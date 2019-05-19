No. 14 seed Kentucky saved its best offensive performance of the Lexington Regional for Championship Sunday with an 11-1 thrashing of the Virginia Tech Hokies.





In front of a raucous crowd at John Cropp Stadium, the Wildcats (36-22) scored eight runs over the final two innings to run-rule the ACC Champions.





Junior second baseman Alex Martens brought the boom with by going 3-of-4 at the plate. She had two extra bases hits: a two-run double in the 3rd inning and a three-run home run in the 7th.





Martens five RBI upped her season total to 66 and broke the single-season mark of 61 runs plated by Brooke Marnitz during the 2007 season.





The Cats broke the Hokies (47-11) backs with a five-run rally with two outs in the top of the 5th. Sophomore Lauren Johnson and senior Kelsee Henson singled in runs. Sophomore Mallory Peyton drove in her first run of the tournament thanks to a double to left field. One run was gifted on a wild pitch from Virginia Tech's Brooke Eberle.





Eberle (25-8) came into the came as the reigning ACC Pitcher of the Year and threw over 200 pitches across two starts but failed to match her regular season form. Kentucky ripped her for nine of their 13 hits, and three earned run, though Eberle did fan five Kentucky hitters.





In contrast, Kentucky junior Autumn Humes (15-10) threw a beautiful game in the circle. Across six innings Humes gave up an earned run, a solo homer to Kelsey Bennett, against five hits. The Bald Knob, Arkansas native, gave up only three runs in two starts, the first only runs she has conceded the entire postseason after not allowing any in eight innings of work in the SEC Tournament.





Senior catcher Jenny Schaper homered, her 11th of the year, to open the scoring for Kentucky in the 3rd in what might be her final game at John Cropp Stadium.





Schaper and the four other members of Kentucky's senior class (Abbey Cheek, Katie Reed, Kelsee Henson, and Sarah Rainwater) have rolled through their last three NCAA Regional, all in Lexington, with a 9-0 mark.





The group has yet to advance past the Super Regional round, twice losing to Oregon, but will get their chance by facing the winner of the Seattle Regional, either the No. 3 seed Washington Huskies or an SEC foe, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.



