Wildcats, Buckeyes among programs courting Rivals250 OL Aamil Wagner
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Four-star Rivals250 standout offensive tackle Aamil Wagner has continued to rack up offers at a rate that few prospects in the Midwest can match. With more than 60 coaches re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news