Wide receiver expects to take official visit to Kentucky
Kentucky will probably take several receivers from the Class of 2021 but the Wildcats don't have any committed yet.There's a large pool of players with offers from UK and one of them, Lemeke Brocki...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news