It was probably obvious to most people even at the time, but Kentucky's fans and coaches were really spoiled when Austin MacGinnis was in Lexington.

Since the departure of the clutch, accurate, and reliable specialist, the Wildcats' place-kicking game has been unsettled and an ongoing point of concern that has often influenced in-game strategy. Unsettled might be putting it kindly. It's been a mess.

Chance Poore should return as Kentucky's scholarship kicker for the 2020 season, his third year in the program, but he's only 7 of 13 on field goal attempts over his first two college seasons. While Poore hit his last couple of field goals in 2019, he missed two of his final 10 extra points attempted on the season.

Rising senior kicker Matt Ruffolo was the player Mark Stoops turned to when Poore's struggles could no longer be tolerated, and while he was 4 of 5 on field goals, he also missed a couple of extra points.

To help illustrate how UK's place-kicking woes impacted the program, UK ranked 85th in the country in overall red zone scoring rate. That was in spite of finishing No. 34 in red zone touchdown rate. The problem was clear: UK ranked 121st in the country in red zone field goals made all season with five.

While it wasn't realistic for Kentucky to add another scholarship kicker from the 2020 class to help the situation, the Wildcats will be accepting a letter of intent on Wednesday from Lexington (Ky.) Henry Clay kicker Graham Wald.

Back in November, Cats Illustrated introduced readers to Wald when he was a target for both Kentucky and Louisville.

He later verbally committed to Kentucky as a preferred walk-on.

Early this week Wald spoke with Cats Illustrated about his decision, his game, and what the future might hold for him.

"I mean I thought it was just the best fit, I think personally for me the best," Wald said. "I think it's just the best chance there at UK to get some playing time and I kinda just grew up with Kentucky around. Love the place, love the coaches, love everything about the program. It's on the rise. Also personally just think it's going to be the best fit for me with the way the kicking is going on right now. I believe I can go in there and make a change and add some positivity."



Lots of high school specialists handle two or more of the kicking duties.

Wald has punted in high school but acknowledged, "I'm mainly just a kicker. I punt for my high school, Henry Clay, but I'm not committing to Kentucky as a punter. I'll just be kicking. I'm excited to get to meet Max Duffy and the punters there because it's something I could always get stronger at. If I get better at that it could be something."

But the field goal, place kicking, and even the kickoff duties appear to be more realistic opportunities for Wald. Of all positions for preferred walk-ons, specialists seem to .become real contributors more so than players at other spots on the field.

Wald has had a long relationship with Kentucky's coaches.

"I've been talking to their coaches for a long time even before Chance even got there," Wald said. "They just kinda came to me and said they're looking for a kicker to come in and help out, to make a change. They believe I can do that. It was really Coach (Dean) Hood who did a lot of my recruiting. Unfortunately he's gone now but they just said they'd love another kicker to come in."

In terms of what kind of kicker Kentucky fans can expect him to be, Wald said that dating back to his freshman or sophomore season of high school it was his leg strength and power in the kicking game that put him on the map in the specialist prospect community.

"I went to Kohls camps and that's what got me ranked," he said. "Like on kickoffs my leg strength is really explosive. That's what's best about my kicking so I'm hoping I can do some kickoffs. Get in the weight room and do some kickoffs. Accuracy, I mean, yeah I'm an accurate kicker. I don't see anything wrong with (that part of his game). I've just all about having a strong leg."