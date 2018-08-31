Outside of proven contributors Dorian Baker and C.J. Conrad, questions abound about which players will step up in the Kentucky pass catching corp; especially in a year where the offense as a whole seeks to find a more balanced approached and lighten the workload of running back Benny Snell.

On Monday during his weekly press luncheon, the Cats' head coach Mark Stoops indicated that two true freshmen, Akeem Hayes and Allen Dailey Jr. might step out of the unknown to star for the Blue and White.

Neither Hayes or Dailey were identified as blockbuster recruits coming out of high school. Both were rated as three-star prospects by Rivals.

They might have drawn more notoriety from the Big Blue Nation purely for the fact that each player chose the Cats over archrival Louisville; or that Hayes comes from a distinguished football bloodline. His cousin is Pittsburgh Steelers standout, Antonio Brown.

So what makes Hayes and Dailey standout on the field?

"They are great players," senior wide receiver David Bouvier told Cats Illustrated. "They are well ahead of their time, and once they really get the offense down, they are going to be special."

UK wide receivers coach Michael Smith praised the pair for the hard work they have put in during fall camp.

Smith stated that Hayes, a 5'8 and 153-pound product from Hollywood, Florida, is best suited as a slot receiver.

"Akeem is a little quick guy that has competed and made plays throughout the camp," UK's receivers coach said.

Dailey, who hails from Pinson, Alabama, is more in the mold of a traditional receiver with a lean 6'3, 195-pound frame, but according to Smith, his quiet diligence is what makes him stand out.

"People don't talk about him a lot because he does not say a lot, but the guy makes play after play, and he is a lot further along as a true freshman than any of the other guys we brought in," Smith said.

However, despite the early rave reviews, Coach Smith cautioned that both need to earn their way as freshman before the staff starts designing specific play packages for them.

An excellent way to do that is on special teams, where Dailey has already made an impression on coordinator Dean Hood.

"He is a very conscientious kid that wants to do right, very talented and athletic. He has a good mix of being athletic and physical. So there is a lot of places you can play when you are an athletic, physical player," Hood said.