Who won CI's 2020 Mock Draft?

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
All 24 rounds are in the books. The 2020 Cats Illustrated UK Football Mock Draft is complete.

Here in one chart below you can compare the teams.

Vote here at the House of Blue.

The 2020 CI Mock UK Football Draft
Position Team Graf Team Rowland Team Drummond

QB

Beau Allen

Terry Wilson

Sawyer Smith

RB

Michael Drennen

Kavosiey Smoke

A.J. Rose

RB

JuTahn McClain

Travis Tisdale

Chris Rodriguez

WR

Josh Ali

Clevan Thomas

Allen Dailey

WR

Isaiah Epps

Bryce Oliver

Demarcus Harris

WR

Earnest Sanders

B.J. Alexander

Akeem Hayes

WR

Tae Crumes

Kalil Branham

Izayah Cummings

TE

Brenden Bates

Keaton Upshaw

Justin Rigg

OL

Drake Jackson

Landon Young

Darian Kinnard

OL

Luke Fortner

Naasir Watkins

Quintin Wilson

OL

Kenneth Horsey

Austin Dotson

John Young

OL

Jeremy Flax

Nick Lewis

R.J. Adams

OL

Eli Cox

Jake Pope

Deondre Buford

DL

Phil Hoskins

Davoan Hawkins

Quinton Bohanna

DL

Marquan McCall

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

Justin Rogers

DL

Kordell Looney

Cavon Butler

Qua Mahone

DL/LB

Boogie Watson

Octavious Oxendine

DeAndre Square

LB

JJ Weaver

Josh Paschal

Chris Oats

LB

Jared Casey

Jamin Davis

Xavier Peters

LB

K.D. McDaniel

Jordan Wright

Marquez Bembry

DB

Davonte Robinson

Brandin Echols

Kelvin Joseph

DB

Cedrick Dort

Yusuf Corker

Jamari Brown

DB

Tyrell Ajian

Quandre Mosely

Moses Douglass

DB

Jalen Geiger

Taj Dodson

MJ Devonshire
