Who won CI's 2020 Mock Draft?
All 24 rounds are in the books. The 2020 Cats Illustrated UK Football Mock Draft is complete.
Here in one chart below you can compare the teams.
|Position
|Team Graf
|Team Rowland
|Team Drummond
|
QB
|
Beau Allen
|
Terry Wilson
|
Sawyer Smith
|
RB
|
Michael Drennen
|
Kavosiey Smoke
|
A.J. Rose
|
RB
|
JuTahn McClain
|
Travis Tisdale
|
Chris Rodriguez
|
WR
|
Josh Ali
|
Clevan Thomas
|
Allen Dailey
|
WR
|
Isaiah Epps
|
Bryce Oliver
|
Demarcus Harris
|
WR
|
Earnest Sanders
|
B.J. Alexander
|
Akeem Hayes
|
WR
|
Tae Crumes
|
Kalil Branham
|
Izayah Cummings
|
TE
|
Brenden Bates
|
Keaton Upshaw
|
Justin Rigg
|
OL
|
Drake Jackson
|
Landon Young
|
Darian Kinnard
|
OL
|
Luke Fortner
|
Naasir Watkins
|
Quintin Wilson
|
OL
|
Kenneth Horsey
|
Austin Dotson
|
John Young
|
OL
|
Jeremy Flax
|
Nick Lewis
|
R.J. Adams
|
OL
|
Eli Cox
|
Jake Pope
|
Deondre Buford
|
DL
|
Phil Hoskins
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
Quinton Bohanna
|
DL
|
Marquan McCall
|
Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
|
Justin Rogers
|
DL
|
Kordell Looney
|
Cavon Butler
|
Qua Mahone
|
DL/LB
|
Boogie Watson
|
Octavious Oxendine
|
DeAndre Square
|
LB
|
JJ Weaver
|
Josh Paschal
|
Chris Oats
|
LB
|
Jared Casey
|
Jamin Davis
|
Xavier Peters
|
LB
|
K.D. McDaniel
|
Jordan Wright
|
Marquez Bembry
|
DB
|
Davonte Robinson
|
Brandin Echols
|
Kelvin Joseph
|
DB
|
Cedrick Dort
|
Yusuf Corker
|
Jamari Brown
|
DB
|
Tyrell Ajian
|
Quandre Mosely
|
Moses Douglass
|
DB
|
Jalen Geiger
|
Taj Dodson
|
MJ Devonshire