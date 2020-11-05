CatsIllustrated - Who will be Kentucky's go-to player in crunch time?

Plenty of college basketball writers and analysts have pointed out that the strength of Kentucky's 2020-21 team might be its depth.

But who will be the Wildcats' go-to player? Who takes the big shots in the clutch?

Each year that player, or a couple of them, have tended to emerge for John Calipari teams.

Cats Illustrated writers off their thoughts on who that person might be this year.

Travis Graf: Terrence Clarke. I’ve been the conductor of the Terrence Clarke hype train since he committed to Kentucky. He’s their most college-ready freshman and has a higher ceiling at this level than BJ Boston. Clarke can penetrate and score at will, facilitate for others while doing so and has a strong handle when breaking down his defender. Clarke can kill you with his mid-range pull-up, slash to the rim or dump off a nice pass to a big or winter at any time. When the game is on the line, you want the ball in Clarke’s hands.

David Sisk: It seems that Terrance Clarke is gaining the reputation as the best perimeter player to those who have got to see them go live. To me the other options are B.J. Boston and Olivier Sarr. That could lead toward the transfer since Calipari loves to get the ball inside and he is the prime option whereas Clarks and Boston could take terms. Here is my positive take on the situation. There should be at least three players who would build confidence when they have the ball in their hands.

Jeff Drummond: This should be interesting to watch play out as the season progresses. Initially, I think you could make a strong case for Olivier Sarr. Cal loves a strong post presence and the ability to play inside-out. BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke give you two other strong candidates on the wings. Clarke strikes me as a guy that just gets buckets. It could very well end up being the 5-star Alpha Dog signee.

Justin Rowland: I'm going to have to go with Clarke as well. He's going to have to prove he'll be a shot maker at the collegiate level but you're talking about an excellent athlete who will be able to create his looks with the ball, but also someone who will go get misses and finish tough second chance points in important situations. I will say I'm not totally convinced that Clarke is the correct answer here, because he will need to show a more advanced and balanced offensive game to keep opponents honest. It's possible in my mind that BJ Boston could definitely emerge as the choice here.