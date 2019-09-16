News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 14:01:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Who Kentucky is seeing in the 2021 Class

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

The NCAA Dead Period ended on September 8, and John Calipari and his staff have taken full advantage of it. At times we have wondered if there are clones of the Kentucky Head Coach because it has s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}