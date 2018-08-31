Our exhaustive breakdown of Kentucky and Central Michigan continues with an angle we haven't tackled before: Who has the edge when each team has the ball?

We've compared each position unit on both teams against one another, giving Kentucky the edge at six of nine position units and calling the other three a push.

We've also compared UK and CMU starters as recruits.

Here's the most relevant comparison yet.

WHEN KENTUCKY HAS THE BALL

UK pass game vs CMU pass defense

Although it's Terry Wilson's first game as Kentucky's starter the coaches seem to be confident that he's prepared for the challenge, having won the offseason quarterback competition outright. While UK will want to establish the ground game, it will be important to let Wilson get his comfort level and confidence in the passing game up before a trip to the Swamp the next week.

He'll be throwing to a receiver group that has faced some questions in the offseason, but the likes of Tavin Richardson, Lynn Bowden and some other talented players should have a nice advantage against a retooled Central Michigan secondary which lost several key contributors. Sean Bunting forced a lot of turnovers at the end of last year so he'll be one to watch out for.

CMU's pass rush is nothing to sneeze at although the loss of Joe Ostman will make it tougher for the Chippewas to create an organic rush. Replacing Landon Young with the tandem of Naasir Watkins and E.J. Price is a variable that must be accounted for.

Advantage: KENTUCKY

