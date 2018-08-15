Who has the edge in UK's most important position battles?
There are still a couple of weeks for Kentucky's true freshmen to separate themselves from the pack and create an opportunity to play in their first year, but some new Wildcats are already making an impact.
Quarterback
The Contenders: Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson
Where things stand: The competition is ongoing, no quarterback seems to be ahead of the other based on what the coaches have said, and there's a chance the season begins with both Hoak and Wilson having a chance to play against Central Michigan. The old saying is that if you have two quarterbacks you don't have a quarterback, but in this case Kentucky's coaches just might not know what they're working with until they see both players take live snaps and react to the speed of an FBS defense.
Based on recent updates from various coaches it seems clear that Hoak and Wilson were both disappointing in the spring game. Both players threw interceptions, with Wilson's courtesy of a great play made by outside linebacker Josh Allen and Hoak's on a throw that sailed over the head of a running back.
During the spring Hoak was better at making the right read but in the spring game Wilson's athleticism was on full display. The cliche way of framing this as a battle between Hoak's efficiency and Wilson's explosiveness might not be all that far from the truth.
Kentucky's receivers have been up and down in camp according to Eddie Gran and others, and it will be interesting to see how that shapes the dynamics of this race.
