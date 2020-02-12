Who has the edge for the SEC regular season basketball championship?
College basketball is almost all about a 68-team, six-game single elimination tournament that covers half of March and one weekend in April, but the regular season does matter.
Kentucky is once again a contender for the SEC regular season championship.
The program has 51 regular season conference championships but to add another they'll have to outlast LSU and Auburn, among others, on the way to the end of the schedule.
So where do things stand?
|Team
|SEC Record
|Remaining SEC Schedule
|
LSU
|
9-2
|
@ Bama, vs UK, @ USC, @ UF, A&M, @ Ark, UGA
|
UK
|
9-2
|
Ole Miss, @ LSU, UF, @ A&M, Auburn, UT, @ UF
|
Auburn
|
8-2
|
Bama, @ Mizzou, @ UGA, UT, Ole Miss, @ UK, A&M, @ UT
Each of the three top remaining contenders for the SEC's regular season crown play one of the other teams one final time.
Kentucky has to travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU while Auburn must go into Lexington to take on Kentucky.
LSU has four road games remaining in its final seven conference games. Kentucky has three road trips remaining: at LSU, at Texas A&M, and at Florida. Auburn has played one less game than UK or LSU but that changes after tonight when the Tigers host Alabama. Auburn has three remaining road games.
LSU's remaining league opponents have a combined conference record of 33-35 but five of the Tigers' final seven opponents are .500 or better in the conference, with Arkansas and Georgia dragging down the overall record.
Kentucky's remaining league opponents have a combined SEC mark of 40-32. Of the three contenders for the league crown, only Kentucky plays both of the other two teams at the top of the conference standings. That makes for a challenge but is also an opportunity.
Auburn's remaining opponents are 40-45 overall.