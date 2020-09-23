CatsIllustrated - Who has the edge at each position?

There are different ways to break down a college football game.

Who has home field advantage? Which side has the experience edge? Is there a history between the coaches that tells us something?

With attendance capped at a low number and with the big unknown of who will be sitting out due to positive tests and/or contact tracing one of the best things we can do to break down Kentucky-Auburn is to go position for position to determine which team has the edge.

Quarterback

It's Terry Wilson vs. Bo Nix.

Kentucky's starting quarterback is expected to take the first snap and will serve as the Cats' man behind center after going down for the season against Eastern Michigan early last season. The coaches have said his speed is back and he looks to be in the same form fans saw him in as an improved thrower at the start of the 2019 season.

Nix had ups and downs as a freshman in the SEC West last year. At times he played with confidence and poise in clutch moments. He went cold and played without that confidence at other times. The X-Factor could be what kind of impact new offensive coordinator Chad Morris could have on Nix, who will be working with a retooled offensive line but an impressive receiving corps. He set Auburn freshman records last season with 2,542 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, rushing for 313 yards and seven scores.

Even

Running Back

Kentucky has a four-headed running back rotation with the three returning players and, we believe, JuTahn McClain. But it's A.J. Rose who is alone on the one line per the recently released depth chart. UK's returning backs totaled nearly 2,000 combined yards on the ground running behind a ferocious offensive line last year and while there's no obvious All-SEC candidate there's plenty of depth and the runners complement one another fairly well. Rose has drawn praise during camp.

Shaun Shivers is on the top line of Auburn's depth chart and someone to watch is freshman Tank Bigsby. On Monday, Malzahn said there are five players who could see time in the backfield for the Tigers this year so they have depth. It's just not quite as proven in terms of overall depth as Kentucky's.

Slight advantage: Kentucky

Wide Receiver/Tight End

This is a definite area of strength for Auburn. The tandem of Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz at receiver is one of the best combinations in the Southeastern Conference and both could find nice draft slots.

Kentucky's Josh Ali is the closest thing the program has to a proven commodity at receiver but this is the biggest question on the team.

Advantage: Auburn

Offensive Line

Kentucky's offensive line is widely expected to be a real contender for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the top unit in the trenches nationally. It was in the running for the honor last year and returns all but one starter. There are several potential draft picks and Gus Malzahn spoke about the challenge they will present on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Auburn is replacing four starters from the offensive line it put on the field last year and the Tigers' group up front is one of the team's bigger questions in 2020. There is talent but it might take a while for the group to gel.

Advantage: Kentucky

Defensive Line

Auburn will no longer benefit from having Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson on the roster and there's some turnover up front on the defensive line, as on the offensive line, but there seems to be some optimism about this group on the Plains. Big defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdale is the largest man up front and he'll be a handful for whoever the 'Cats have blocking him. He may even draw some double teams.

Kentucky has a couple of good big men up front as well. Quinton Bohanna is one of the SEC's top players up the middle and Josh Paschal moves back to end for the first time in a couple of years. UK has more experience and proven depth in the trenches but Auburn does have a talented group.

Slight Advantage: Kentucky

Linebacker

Kentucky assistant coaches Brad White and Jon Sumrall probably feel pretty good about their linebacker unit. DeAndre Square should become one of the league's better inside linebackers as a junior and the outside positions go two-deep on each side with Jordan Wright and Boogie Watson backed up by JJ Weaver and KD McDaniel.

Auburn has one of the SEC's top defensive players at linebacker in KJ Britt. He started for the first time last year and was a hit right away earning first team All-SEC honors in part because of his 10 tackles for loss. ZaKoby McClain is very fast and disruptive. Owen Pappoe does a bit of everything for the Tigers. This is a strength for Auburn as well.

Even

Defensive Back

In terms of yards allowed, passer rating, and touchdown passes against, as well as other categories, Kentucky had one of the nation's best secondaries a year ago. They return everyone but Jordan Griffin, gain Kelvin Joseph's eligibility, and return Davonte Robinson after a year that ended due to injury. Hopes are very high for this unit.

Auburn will have a lot more new faces playing in the secondary but they have talented players here as well. Christian Tutt mans the "star" position and he's played a lot of football for the Tigers.

Advantage: Kentucky

Special Teams

Kentucky does not have a proven threat in the return game but the special teams unit has been solid in recent years. Max Duffy is the defending Ray Guy Award winner and will look to defend his punting title this year. Matt Ruffolo has been good in the place-kicking role through camp but that has been an adventure since Austin MacGinnis moved on.

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson is the brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. Last year he was 18/25 including 4/4 with long kicks against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The punting job is up for grabs between Aidan Marshall and Oscar Chapman. Shivers and Tutt are intriguing options in the return game.

Advantage: Even