Who has the edge?
Each week Cats Illustrated lays out the position groups for Kentucky and the team the Wildcats are facing in an attempt to gauge the overall strength of each roster.Here's one comparison of UK and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news