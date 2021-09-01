Who has Kentucky contacted from the 2023 class?
The first day of September brings a change to the football recruiting calendar for FBS schools. Coaches can now reach out directly to Class of 2023 prospects.While Cats Illustrated has reported at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news