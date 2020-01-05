News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-05 18:03:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Who did Calipari and staff watch last week?

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

The Kentucky coaches are burning the midnight oil. Not only are they in the middle of a grinding basketball season, they also have been constants on the recruiting trail over the holidays. Last wee...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}