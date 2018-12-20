Where UK stands with uncommitted football targets
The great majority of Power Five football prospects signed their letters of intent on Wednesday but many remain uncommitted or unsigned.Those players who have yet to sign a letter of intent may do ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news