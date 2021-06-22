Where things stand after the weekend's visits
This past weekend was one of the busiest in recent history with regard to basketball visitors. In a matter of three days, the University of Kentucky played host to back to back to back official vis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news