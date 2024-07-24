Where could UK still add help in the 2025 class?
Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland takes stock of Kentucky's roster and writes about where the program could add more help before the end of this recruiting class.Quarterback: Kentucky is al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news