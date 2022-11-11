LEXINGTON, Ky. -- No. 4 Kentucky showed off its depth and balance once again on Friday night, placing six players between eight and 18 points en route to a 77-52 win over Duquesne at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats (2-0) got a team-high 18 points from transfer wing Antonio Reeves, the second time this season he has led UK in scoring coming off the bench. Kentucky also got 14 points from shooting guard CJ Fredrick and an 11-point, 11-assist, 6-rebound night from point guard Sahvir Wheeler in his season debut after dealing with a minor preseason injury.

"My hat goes off to Kentucky," Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said. "... You know when you get all those McDonald’s All-Americans and you get them to play as hard as they did and share the ball, it says a lot about you as a coach."

Kentucky assisted on 22 of its 28 field goals on a 46% shooting night that was bolstered by an 11-of-19 effort from 3-point range.

"Antonio keeps amazing me," UK head coach John Calipari said of Reeves, who has hit 10 of his 18 attempts from beyond the arc to start the season. "C.J.'s doing his thing. Cason (Wallace). Sahvir. We got four really good guards."

"It was great," Wheeler said of his return to action. "A lot of fun. Happy to be playing basketball again."

Defensively, the Cats held Duquesne to just 30% from the field. The Dukes made only eight of 32 shots in the first half, trailing 38-22 at the break, and never got back within single digits.

Jimmy Clark III led Duquesne (1-1) with 11 points. In contrast to UK's impressive depth and balance, he was the only player in double figures for the visitors.

Kentucky outrebounded the Dukes 46-35 despite playing another game without reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins. Freshman forward Adou Thiero also did not play for the Cats.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK game...

KEY MOMENT:

With Kentucky leading only 13-8 almost seven minutes into the game, Sahvir Wheeler checked into the game for the first time. The veteran point guard instantly brought a spark to the Wildcats, helping UK go on a 10-5 spurt to take a double-digit lead. He would later assist on an Antonio Reeves 3-pointer and score on a drive to the basket just before halftime to give the Cats a 16-point advantage.

GAME BALL:

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky -- In his first game action of the season since coming off a minor preseason injury, the veteran point guard turned in a fantastic performance coming off the bench. He finished with 11 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds in 27 minutes of action. Wheeler led the Cats with a plus-32 performance when he was on the floor.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time since the 2013-14 season that Kentucky has opened the campaign with back to back 25-point wins.

3-0 - Kentucky's all-time record against Duquesne.

21 - Straight home wins for the Cats in Rupp Arena, the longest streak in the SEC.

22 - Assists for UK on 28 field goals. The Cats have had at least 20 assists in both games this season.

51.2% - Kentucky's 3-point field goal shooting through the first two games, hitting 22 of 43 from beyond the arc.

84-0 - The Wildcats' record when holding an opponent to 55 or fewer points under John Calipari.

QUOTABLE:

"Ugonna. Wow. Pffft. He impacts the game the moment he walks on the court." -- UK head coach John Calipari on freshman center Ugonna Onyenso, who had nine points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots in only his second college game.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday, Nov. 15, against Michigan State (1-1) in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tom Izzo's squad lost 64-63 to No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station in California.The Cats and Spartans are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN prior to the second game pitting Duke against Kansas.