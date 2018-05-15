Despite a sub .500 record in Southeastern Conference play and a first-round exit in last week's SEC Tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats (31-19) received word Sunday night that they will host a regional round in the NCAA Tournament from March 18th to the 20th.

The Wildcats, the No. 16 national seed, will host the Michigan Wolverines (43-11), the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (32-21) and the UI-Chicago Flames (33-19).

Kentucky earned the right to host by playing one of the hardest schedules in the country and finished ranked no. 13 in the RPI index.

The schedule for this weekend's double elimination tournaments is as follows:

Friday, May 18

Game 1 – Notre Dame (32-21) vs. Michigan (43-11) – Noon ET – ESPN2

Game 2 – UIC (33-19) vs. Kentucky (31-19) – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN3.com

Saturday, May 19

Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Noon ET

Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 20

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Noon ET

Game 7 – (If necessary) – 2:30 p.m. ET

Tickets for all-sessions are already on sale at UKathletics.com/NCAATickets, and individual tickets will be available to the public at 9:00 A.M. on May 16th.