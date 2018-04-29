Kentucky's assistant coaches were in Indianapolis this weekend watching EYBL and Under Armour action that featured some of the programs top young targets. Two prospects, Scottie Barnes and N'Faly Dante, both from the Class of 2020, landed recent offers from the Wildcats. Rivals.com's Corey Evans breaks down the two five-star recruits for Cats Illustrated. This offer expires soon: Try Cats Illustrated FREE for 30 days!

Ranked the No. 2 prospect in the 2020 class, Scottie Barnes is no diamond in the rough. It's not all that common when Calipari makes an aggressive move with a player as young as Barnes, or Dante for that matter, so the offer's timing is some kind of statement as to how UK's coach feels about the U-School standout. Corey Evans is not only enamored with Barnes' ability, but he feels that he's one of a kind in terms of his skillset. "Scott Barnes is maybe the most unique prospect in high school basketball," Evans told Cats Illustrated. "He’s a 6-foot-7 playmaking point-forward with Draymond Green-like defensive potential with a similar alpha dog mentality but with with feel and size of a Ben Simmons type. His jump shot remains his primary deficiency but when it comes to upside and potential, he might be one of the best regardless of class." Some of Barnes' other early offers are from Florida, Kansas, Miami, Oregon and Syracuse.