Georgia didn't make the College Football Playoff in the final year that the event involved four teams, but don't feel too bad for head coach Kirby Smart.

He's got another stellar roster, perhaps the SEC's best, going into the 2024 season and are an overwhelming choice to reach the playoff with a shot at another national championship.

Here's what we learned about the Bulldogs at SEC Media Days this week. UK hosts Georgia on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

** Smart has been the head coach at Georgia for nine years now. He reflected on how quick the time has seemed to pass early in his talk at UGA. He called himself a "son of the SEC" because 25 of his last 34 years have been in the Southeastern Conference in some way.

** Carson Beck, Malaki Starks, and Mykel Williams were the three players who accompanied Smart to Media Days. Beck talked about how Beck was a throwback in terms of sticking it out as a backup and waiting for his opportunity. Starks has started for UGA since Day One. Williams has "become very versatile" on the field and he's a hard worker.

** Georgia plays Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and Kentucky on the road this year. Smart said "initially I was wondering how I got that draw," before saying they aren't going to complain. When you go to Georgia you accept that challenge will be there. Smart notes that UGA opens with Clemson, one of the top programs in the country. "I think that motivates our offseason," Smart added. As coaches you want to play the best. When you're in the NFL every week is like that. Texas and Oklahoma coming into the conference just makes it harder.

** Travaris Robinson joined UGA's staff this offseason and Smart pointed to him being an SEC guy. Recruiting in the SEC is very hard and cutthroat. If you don't have experience in those battles it's hard to win those battles. Smart has always recruited against him and has always respected how he carries himself, as well as the fact that he worked for Will Muschamp. He's brought a tremendous energy into UGA's secondary.

** Smart would love to be able to replicate Carson Beck's DNA in terms of how you respond to adversity. "Staying power" is important when you're recruiting a kid. The difference is retention. All of those years of practicing third downs and blitz pickups over three years paid off.

** Smart said they may have more depth than other players, but they may play a longer schedule than ever. Do you save guys for later? Smart says you play to win. They've always looked for chances to get experience for guys but you have to win all your games to get the extra games, Smart said.

** UGA lost three key players in the secondary. Two were juniors. Smart said it really hits you to lose two juniors in one room. It messes with your timeline of developing the roster. Those are tough losses. Smart said they have good young players in the secondary. They're going against a very high tempo Clemson offense. They'll go against a great offense day in, day out against Beck. They do have experience at safety but the nickel and the depth of those positions is critical for Georgia.

** Smart said it's a mistake to assume that NIL is the main interest for most players. He doesn't get to the finish line of official visits with that as the primary objective. But he does say that's one of the prime considerations for players.

DALLAS - Carson Beck never honestly stopped believing he'd get his shot at Georgia. But three years ago, he faced some serious doubts.

Beck went into the 2021 season believing he had the backup quarterback job. With JT Daniels banged up, Beck spent the week ahead of Georgia's matchup with UAB anticipating his first career start.

But the day before the game, the coaches told Beck that Stetson Bennett would be starting instead.

"I didn’t handle it well at all," Beck said. "I didn’t talk to anybody. I went home, I didn’t talk to anybody. I was very upset. Obviously, I did not perform the way I wanted to because I didn’t, I wasn’t mature enough to handle the information of not starting. I was ready to start. I was so hyped. The whole entire week I was like, I’m about to start my first game, let’s go. Then just a day before the game, I got told that I’m not going to be the starter."

Starks has indeed become a fixture on the Georgia defense since that season opener against Oregon in 2022. But in his mind, it feels like he just arrived in Athens.

Starks remembers asking veteran Chris Smith about fall camp leading into that first fall. Recently, Starks had a freshman come to him "freaking out" over what's to come in a couple of weeks.

"I was like, you remind me of me when I first got here," Starks said. "The roles flipped, that’s crazy to me."

A perfect SEC Media Day for Kirby Smart would have been the ability to keep all questions focused on the field of play.

Unfortunately, last week’s arrest of Smael Mondon and Bo Hughley on two separate misdemeanor driving charges ended that possibility.

Tuesday, Smart had plenty to say.

"Disappointing I guess is the best word. I always talk about processes and outcomes. I talk about that in wins and losses, we try to base things on the outcomes," Smart said. "In this situation, the outcomes are very disappointing. The process and the things we put in place I feel very strongly about."

Smart defended the methods he's utilized to try and keep future incidents from occurring.

