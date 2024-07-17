Tennessee has been one of the most exciting college football programs to watch since Josh Heupel took over as the Volunteers' head coach.

On Tuesday, Heupel took the main stage at SEC Media Days.

Kentucky travels to Knoxville for a Nov. 2nd meeting in Neyland Stadium.

Here's what we learned on Tuesday.

** Heupel said UT is top three in the SEC in wins over the past couple of years and it's as good as it's been on Rocky Top for 20 years.

** Proud of UT's New Year's Day bowl win and 20 wins over two years, but Heupel said that's not the standard for where they want to get to. He has said that inches become harder to move than miles so getting them to that very next tip-top level is the task.

** Heupel said this is as deep as UT has been by far.

** UT had lots of turnover in the secondary. Heupel said he expects the secondary to play "at a championship level." He loves the length, athleticism, playmaking ability, take on run blocks, tackle in open space, IQ, etc. He said this is the deepest that Tennessee has been so there's good competition every day on the practice field and in the meeting room.

** Nico Iamaleava was highly recruited because of athletic traits, has vertical throws, quick trigger arm, can extend and make plays with his feet. When Nico came into the building he worked to build the trust and respect of his teammates. He takes ownership of developing his game in their offense. As a young player in his first start, against Iowa, the game slowed down for him. He was "in great command" in that 35-0 Tennessee win.

** Tulane WR transfer Chris Brazzell has the ability to separate for bigger windows. He has length and can beat press at the line of scrimmage. Saves hits on your quarterback because you can let him get the ball out. Brazzell has been a dynamic playmaker and "his best is still coming."

** Heupel expects Nico to hit the ground running. He did reiterate that he's a young quarterback and will continue to grow. "But we expect him to play at a really high level from the very beginning and we need that from him."

** Heupel said this week he will still call plays for UT's offense but there will be involvement from assistant coaches Joey Halzle and Glen Elarbee, UT's offensive line coach.

MORE...

Heupel fielded the usual offseason questions—the development of redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamalvea on the eve of his first season as the full-time starter, the improvement in the Vols' secondary and now having to face his alma mater as league foes this season.

It's hard to glean too much from the grandest stage of the "talking season," but it will the last Heupel and Tennessee players will be heard from before they report for fall camp at the end of the month.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from what they said.

Takeaways from Heupel at the main podium

On a day where Heupel and Tennessee shared the stage with the newcomers and their head coach, Brent Venables more than two months before the two teams face off in Norman, Oklahoma, the connections between the programs was one of the big talking points of the day.

"(Playing at Oklahoma) will be unique for myself to be on the other side of the sideline," Heupel said. "Obviously, there's been a lot of Saturdays where I was on the home sideline. But there are so many great teammates, friends that will be there. Got great respect for the university, the program.

"A lot of friends that are coaching on the opposing sideline that day, former teammates that will be coaching on that opposing sideline, too. So it'll be unique to be back there, but excited to be there."

Dallas an appropriate stage for Heupel, Vols

Everything Cooper Mays, Kennan Pili, Omari Thomas said