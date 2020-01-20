It's never wise to read too much into any one regular season college basketball game, but Cats Illustrated always tries to take something, or some things, from every UK showing.

Here are a few takeaways from Kentucky's 73-66 win against the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena.

Something is happening with Keion Brooks ... Over Brooks' last 29 minutes on the court, he has 14 rebounds. He also scored a very quiet 10 points on 3/4 shooting in an ultra-efficient performance. Kenny Payne leaned heavily on Brooks down the stretch and the freshman forward, whose season has been up and down with little rhythm, answered the bell as the Wildcats played clutch basketball.

In the previous 59 minutes, before the last two games, Brooks had only four rebounds. He's attacking the glass much more aggressively and effectively than in those games.

Kentucky has four players right now that everyone feels confident about. It doesn't have a fifth that has been consistent or who doesn't come with significant limitations. If Brooks can continue rebounding at an elite level that might be all he needs to do to see his minutes dramatically rise.

Calipari is losing patience with Kahlil Whitney ... Kentucky's head coach has been quite patient with Whitney, whose production has declined over the course of the season even as he has been given ample opportunity to turn things around. Going into the Arkansas game, Whitney was 2/12 for four points and four rebounds in 49 minutes dating back through UK's loss to Ohio State.

If Fayetteville tells us anything, Calipari is losing patience. He played a season-low one minute, never seeing action after halftime. Calipari appears to watch Johnny Juzang and Keion Brooks, now, to give Kentucky something.

That doesn't mean he's done with Whitney or that he might not get more opportunities in the near or distant future. But given the lack of production, curtailing the minutes made sense. The game's outcome might be reinforcement for that decision.

Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards are Kentucky's MVP's ... Over a stretch of more than five minutes in the second half when Ashton Hagans was out of the game with four fouls, no long after halftime, Kentucky's offense went pretty much stagnant. The Wildcats could muster only four points over that period of time with Hagans on the bench. When Hagans goes out, Kentucky's entire offensive identity changes. That player who breaks the defense down and facilitates is gone, so it becomes largely Tyrese Maxey taking over as a score-first guard and that's not where this team's primary experience is.

As for Richards, he stayed out of foul trouble against Arkansas and spread his customary numbers out across a comfortable 28 minutes. Richards still sat quite a bit but what was different at Arkansas was John Calipari and Kenny Payne had the luxury of playing Richards in the most important moments, since fouls didn't force him to the bench. He was also able to play defense the way defense should be played without giving up easy baskets for fear of fouls.

Richards is probably the one player that Kentucky is least prepared to survive for long without due to fouls. Hagans would be a close second. While Maxey and Immanuel Quickley are very important parts of this team, if one is out for whatever reason, Kentucky is better able to stay afloat than if Richards or Hagan is out.