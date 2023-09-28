Rounding up all the action from the weekend that was in college football, especially as relates to or is significant for your Kentucky Wildcats ...

Ryan Day gets a big win ... Kudos to Ryan Day, who seems like a good guy. I know him a little bit dating back to when he was the offensive coordinator at Boston College but one of my questions about Day has been his team's performances in big games. This isn't a blanket criticism because you have to remember they almost knocked off Georgia in the semifinal. They've played well in some big games. But too often, in big games they have looked timid or too cautious. I thought it was heading that way when Notre Dame methodically came back in the game and then Day stumbled with a couple of decisions late in the game. In the end, though, Ohio State gutted it out with a touchdown run on the last play of the game. It's almost like Notre Dame didn't expect them to run it right up the middle. Ohio State is definitely a playoff contender but I'm far from convinced they'll be the team out of the OSU-Michigan-Penn State trio that eventually gets there. Tough loss for Marcus Freeman, whose team had generated some playoff chatter early in the season. If ND runs the table the rest of the way they could still have a case but it might not be open/shut.

Penn State makes a statement ... Iowa is still Iowa on offense. Penn State hasn't turned the football over this season yet and the Nittany Lions rolled to a 31-0 home victory against the Hawkeyes. Drew Allar only passed for 166 yards but he managed the game and allowed the PSU defense to rule the day. This team is a prime playoff contender and I'll continue to point to them as a squad I really like. James Franklin is an outstanding coach.

Florida State steals one at Clemson ... I wasn't shocked that Florida State was only a two-point favorite against Clemson. But I thought it was ridiculous that Clemson was unranked given that fact. We saw in the game that Clemson still has great talent and the ability to push a really good team. But in the end FSU prevailed. They're starting to remind me of Jameis Winston's championship team, which survived some close games to bring home the hardware. I'm not predicting Florida State gets that done but that's two weeks in a row they've been somewhat fortunate to survive on the road, first at Boston College.

Wisconsin the favorite in the Big Ten West? ... That loss to Washington State caused me to significantly dial back my optimism on Luke Fickell's squad but their convincing 38-17 win at Purdue served notice that they're strong contenders to reach the Big Ten championship game. Based on Iowa's outcome at Penn State that seems like a fair assumption. Minnesota gave up 400 yards through the air to Drake Maye in a recent loss in Chapel Hill and Illinois is clearly not on the level they were at last year. So Wisconsin is the team I'd bet on to be there as the final hurdle for a Big Ten East team that will probably be playing for a spot in the playoffs.

Texas, Baylor moving different directions ... Not long ago we could have said Baylor was the best football program in the Lone Star State. They had five 10-win seasons in a span of a decade and the rest of the programs in the state were struggling to get over the hump. But Texas continues to barrel forward, this week with a 38-6 road win at Baylor. Dave Aranda's collapse with the Bears has been one of the most surprising things that I've seen over the past year or so. Really didn't see that coming. Texas looks like the clear class of the Big 12 but they'll still have to do it the whole season.

Michigan outlasts Harbaugh's suspension unscathed ... While Michigan is averaging a perfectly healthy 7.11 yards per play, against four weaker opponents the Wolverines are only averaging 31.8 points per game. Granted, Michigan is surrendering just 5.8 points per game. But the offense is a question as Jim Harbaugh is set to return.

Washington and Penix are a cheat code ... I can't help but see some of last year's Tennessee and Hendon Hooker in Washington and Michael Penix. Penix puts up even wilder yardage numbers but the explosive ability of the offense, coupled with a quarterback who avoids mistakes and puts constant pressure on a defense, is a sight to behold. Not many college defenses are going to look good coming out of a game against Washington. I'd add that UDub is one of the most underrated football programs in the country.

Oregon dominates Colorado ... All I'm asking folks regarding Colorado and Coach Prime is to let the results guide the conversation. Too many people are taking this too personally on both sides of the argument. I don't really fault Dan Lanning for being a little miffed that programs that have accomplished something or have been around haven't gotten nearly the attention of Prime at Colorado. At the same time, Prime is definitely unique and a transcendent figure. Colorado was not ready for this game in the trenches and in spite of starting 3-0 that was somewhat predictable. Let's just see how the rest of the season goes. I'm also interested in what kind of high school recruiting class Deion Sanders can put together at CU because it's not all that star-studded so far. Just two four-stars on Rivals.com but I'm sure they're in the mix with some talented players.

LSU survives Arkansas' upset bid ... Arkansas almost more than made up for a home loss to BYU but came up just short in Baton Rouge, losing 34-31. Jayden Daniels put up numbers again, but Arkansas led this game in the second half and they had a chance to win in Tiger Stadium. That just underscores, again, how wide open the SEC is this year ... at least after UGA. And maybe including UGA, but we'll learn more eventually.

Utah remains unbeaten ... My only question about Utah coming into this year was if the Utes would be able to avoid the kind of upset loss that has been too typical in recent seasons. They made it through the first four weeks unscathed, and that included games against Florida and UCLA. Fortunately for Utah, those games were both at home. Tough road tests remain. Hurdles remain. Is Utah a leading playoff contender? That's tough to say. But they probably deserve to be mentioned in the conversation because of their start and their overall consistency. Keep in mind, this team did play Ohio State to a 48-45 game in a recent Rose Bowl, so they aren't scared on the biggest stage.

Kiffin blows an opportunity in Tuscaloosa ... If that seems harsh for Lane Kiffin - after all, you're playing Alabama - then consider the QB advantage and the way Alabama has played this year. They lost to Texas by 10 at home and then struggled with USF in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Bama was losing at halftime but pretty well shut the Rebels down after intermission. Jalen Milroe appears to be the guy they'll continue to roll with moving forward but this is a vulnerable Alabama team with all its road games remaining.

It's time to talk about Cameron Ward ... Washington State defeated Oregon State in a feel-good ranked game between the "left behind" programs of the Pac-12. Cameron Ward is the Cougars' quarterback and he has more than 1,300 yards and a 13-0 ratio through four games. He put up 400 yards in the 38-35 win against the Beavers. I didn't have Washington State as a team to watch coming into the season, but with wins over Wisconsin and Oregon State, they're a team to talk about now. Granted, both of those games were at home. Don't pick them to beat out Oregon up in the North division.

UNC continues to roll ... The move to more balance and a complementary approach to football will mean Drake Maye's numbers don't match last year's - I'd imagine - but it's a positive development for the Tar Heels, who won 41-24 at Pitt. The Panthers are 1-3 and it seems like everyone's instinctive trust (including mine) that Pat Narduzzi would still produce an upper echelon ACC team, regardless of losses, may prove to be folly. Turnover eventually catches up to everyone.

Duke also continued rolling and defeated UConn 41-7. The Blue Devils are a fast, extremely well coached football team. I'd say the same thing about Kansas, which is also ranked in the top-25. They're extremely well coached.

What to make of Louisville? ... I'm of the opinion that Kentucky fans shouldn't sleep on Louisville this year but I won't get into that here. The Cardinals doubled up Boston College 56-28 in a big win at home to move to 4-0. My opinion is that Boston College is just not a very good football team this year. Castellanos can make some things happen but they have a lot of deficiencies, like most bottom half of the ACC teams this year. Louisville looks improved but wins over Ga Tech, Murray State, Indiana, and Boston College don't tell you much. BC only beat Holy Cross 31-28. Indiana barely beat an Akron team that Kentucky cruised past 35-3.

Missouri and Brady Cook stay undefeated ... Brady Cook continues to put up much improved numbers. The Missouri native has the Tigers at 4-0 after leading them to a 34-27 win against Memphis and Cook passed for 341 yards and a couple of scores in the game. This is a dangerous team and that will be a competitive game for Kentucky this year. They could finish high in the East based on how the season is going. In fact, I think Missouri has a stronger, more justifiable case to be in the top-25 than either Florida or Tennessee.

Quarterbacks have a day at South Carolina ... Will Rogers passed for 487 yards in a 37-30 loss to South Carolina, so for at least one more week the Air Raid was revived. MSU passed 48 times and rushed 23 times. On the other side, Spencer Rattler was an ultra-efficient 18/20 for 288 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldog secondary can be exploited this year and that gives Kentucky a chance to break that 15-game losing streak in road games against SEC West teams.