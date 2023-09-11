Cats Illustrated is breaking down Saturday's UK-EKU game, reporting on developments this week, and previewing the next week, but that's not all.

We're once again taking a look across the SEC and national landscapes for lessons learned in Week 2 of the college football season.

The SEC is struggling ... Not every team in the league has been struggling but in games against other power conferences the SEC is only 1-6 to start the year. Florida State beat LSU, Florida lost at Utah, South Carolina lost to UNC, Texas A&M lost to Miami, Alabama lost to Texas, and Vanderbilt lost at Wake Forest. The tough thing for the SEC is those games were fairly even matchups when you consider where the opponents are expected to stack up in their own leagues. I expect the SEC to rebound and have a much better season and bowl record but this has been as bad a start as we've seen from the SEC in a very long time.

Texas looked more like Alabama than Alabama ... Steve Sarkisian has clearly worked on that roster. Texas looks like a top-tier SEC team and appears to be a prime playoff contender this season. Oklahoma isn't as far along and demonstrated that in a much tougher win against SMU. But the Longhorns in Bryant-Denny Stadium were a sight to behold. Quinn Ewers made some exceptional throws and decisions on the fly against a fast defense and Texas was physical everywhere on the field. "Is Texas back?" will be answered in the weeks to come, but they're definitely moving in the right direction.

Tough week for other Texas schools ... My 10-win prediction for Texas A&M appears to be in jeopardy after the Aggies were wiped out in Coral Gables against Miami. Tyler Van Dyke threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns against an A&M pass defense that is apparently quite vulnerable. Baylor had a prime opportunity to knock off Utah but saw that game slip away in Waco at the end. Texas Tech had Oregon on the ropes in another of my upset chances to watch but Bo Nix (359 yards, TD) had enough to gut one out in the end. SMU also lost to Oklahoma.

Coach Prime on a roll ... Colorado may be for real. Keep it all in perspective and recognize that Colorado struggled for quite some time with a Nebraska team that is now 0-2, but the Buffaloes are impressive. Shedeur Sanders makes good decisions and puts the ball on point. He's far along as a quarterback and puts a ton of pressure on the defense as such a mature player. CU pulled away in the end 36-14 and showed they're a team with a margin for error, blowing open a close game that looked like it might come down to the wire. This could be an upper-middle of the pack Pac-12 team or maybe even better.

Notre Dame proves itself a playoff contender ... This is not one of Dave Doeren's best teams but Carter-Finley Stadium has a nice atmosphere. Notre Dame took NC State's best punch and blew the game open late for a 45-24 three touchdown road win against an ACC foe. One of the most interesting stats featured on broadcasts this weekend was Notre Dame's 29-game regular season winning streak against ACC teams. That's an impressive number. The Irish have a pretty sweet setup beating up five ACC teams a year. Sam Hartman could be good enough to drive this team to the semifinal.

Different Tennessee offense ... Tennessee beat Austin Peay 30-13 and it wasn't the kind of offense you expect to see from a Josh Heupel team. Joe Milton only attempted three 20+ yard passes and that's a shock. It could speak to what was available courtesy of the defense but that's something to watch as the season goes on. Milton's long ball is probably what the hopes have been pinned on this year.

UNC survives App State's upset bid ... I called this one of the games to watch this week even though UNC was a 19-point home favorite. The reason was obvious on the surface. App State pulls upsets, it's an in-state game that means more to the Mountaineers, last year it was a shootout in the 60's, and UNC was fresh off an emotional win against South Carolina. UNC needed double overtime to win but it was a survive and advance scenario and they pulled it off. Omarion Hampton is a revelation at running back. Drake Maye's numbers are not going to be off the charts like they were last year but that's because of a change to more of a balanced, physical offense. The problem is UNC gave up around 500 yards including 200 on the ground so Gene Chizik's unit took a step back. This didn't look like a team that would knock off Florida State in a hypothetical conference title game, but I also think it was more about this game being tricky.

Washington State upsets Wisconsin at home ... The Badgers did some impressive things in Week 1 but they suffered a letdown on a long Pac-12 road trip in a 31-22 loss to Wisconsin. So the Badgers are out of the top-25. What happened? Washington State was +3 in turnover margin. Maybe it was a fluke, maybe not. Time will tell, but it should make you tap the brakes on the Badgers a bit.

Troy not enough for K-State ... Former Kentucky receiver Chris Lewis made a couple of impressive one-handed catches but Troy wasn't enough for K-State with the Wildcats winning 42-13 in Manhattan. Kansas State really has it going right now and could contend in the Big 12 if Texas comes back to earth a little.

Jeff Hafley on the hot seat ... We knew this would be a big year for Boston College and it's not off to a good start. BC lost a home game to NIU at the start of the season and barely survived Holy Cross 31-28 this weekend. Hafley was as upset as he has been after that game and rightfully so. They'll be worth watching over the next couple of weeks and there has already been a quarterback change after only the first week.

Typical Cy-Hawk trophy game ... Iowa-Iowa State is always close and always low scoring. No different this year. Iowa won at Iowa State 20-13 in just the kind of game we've come to expect here. If Iowa avoids the early season losses they could be a team that wins 9 or 10 games because you know the defense is going to carry.

Satterfield gets a signature win ... Cincinnati won at Pitt 27-21 and that's a huge win for the Satterfield era. Nobody has known where the program would go under his watch and that's a huge win considering the Panthers have been a top three program in the ACC the past couple of seasons. They rushed for more than 200 yards at Pitt. Former UK running back target and UC commit Jason Patterson was probably happy to see that.

Mizzou shows vulnerabilities ... Brady Cook has been much better over the last half of his career starts and Mizzou is 2-0 but its 23-19 home win against Middle Tennessee State doesn't inspire a ton of confidence. Luther Burden appears poised for a very big year at receiver and the good news for Missouri is it's tough to point to one thing that was broken.

Auburn survives ... The Tigers have finally won a game in California. Hugh Freeze's second game as Auburn's head coach turned out to be a lackluster but gritty 14-10 win against Cal. Payton Thorne only passed for 94 yards and Auburn barely had 200 yards of offense. There were seven turnovers in this one. Don't expect Auburn to look dominant this year, but if the Tigers are able to stack wins, however they look, expect the program's momentum to build.

Standout teams early ... My opinion only, but the most impressive teams so far this season have been Georgia, Florida State, Texas, and Michigan. When it comes to Georgia and Michigan not as much has been accomplished but both teams have been in each of the last two playoffs and return enough talent that they're safely considered leading contenders. What FSU did against LSU and what Texas did against Alabama was impressive but also didn't appear to be a fluke.

The next batch of teams I'd circle would be Penn State, Notre Dame and USC. It seems odd to only have one (current) SEC team among the leading contenders but maybe the transfer portal has something to do with that.