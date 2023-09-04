We still have Clemson-Duke to look forward to tonight but almost all of college football's Week 1 action is in the books so there's a lot to unpack.

Here are big takeaways from the weekend.

Trojan offense keeps rolling along ... While everyone is talking about Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan, understandably so, could this be the year that a team with a high octane offense and less of a defense has a better chance to win a championship? USC has defeated SJSU 56-28 and Nevada 66-14 in the first two weeks of the season. For USC to win a national championship they probably need the rest of the sport to be a little "down", since it's not clear if the defense is prepared to hold its own in a national semifinal game against the caliber of team that has won the title in recent years. But because the Pac-12 is stronger at the top this year, it seems more plausible that a 12-1 Pac-12 team would be an attractive playoff pick compared to some recent years.

Louisville survives in Atlanta ... Is Louisville's 39-34 win against Georgia Tech a very impressive outcome? Not really on the surface. Georgia Tech isn't very good in the big picture. But it was on the road and the first game of the year so the Yellow Jackets played like anything was possible. I thought it was a good sign for UofL that they took a punch and stayed in the ring long enough to change the momentum of the game. Louisville has a lot of wins on the table this year if they just don't screw it up, so there's a "survive and advance" mentality in Brohm's first year if you ask me. The bad news is Haynes King was not good at Texas A&M last year and he was 19/32 for 313 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. GT's offense was not good and although they brought in a lot of transfers giving up 500 yards to that team doesn't look great.

Fewer plays across the country ... There are a lot more teams averaging less than 60 plays per game this year compared to last year and you have the new clock rules to thank for that. The frustrating thing is that we get less football but not fewer commercials. An X.com account run by Hal Mumme's Air Raid team noted that college football is now a TV product and I believe that pretty well summed it up.

New quarterbacks debut at Bama, UGA, and Ohio State ... Let's group in all of these contenders in one bucket. Jalen Milroe was 13/18 for 194 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama's dominating 56-7 win against MTSU. The Tide scored exactly two touchdowns in every quarter. The run game has been a big emphasis this offseason and Bama rushed 40 times for 205 yards and five scores on the ground. Milroe was the team's leading rusher with 48 yards on seven carries.

At Ohio State, Kyle McCord's debut was rocky to say the least. Ohio State defeated Indiana 23-3 on the road but this was a 10-3 game going into halftime. McCord was only 20/33 for 239 yards and a pick. On top of that, OSU was only able to rush for 143 yards on 31 carries. The defense was absolutely dominating, allowing only 153 yards, and that's what the Buckeyes will have to ride until the offense starts to click.

Georgia handled UTM 48-7 and Carson Beck was efficient in his first game: 21/31, 294 yards and a touchdown. Brock Vandagriff also tossed a touchdown. Overall UGA threw for 400 yards and kept humming right along.

UNC beats up Spencer Rattler ... North Carolina sacked Spencer Rattler nine times and the Tar Heels held South Carolina to -2 yards on the ground in its 31-17 convincing win over the Gamecocks. South Carolina looked like the team we thought they might be. It's a tough squad to line up and run between the tackles against, so North Carolina spread the Gamecocks wide and relied on Drake Maye's prowess. The Gamecock offensive line is officially a big question mark and that means Kentucky has a solid chance in Columbia if they come to play. North Carolina looked good enough that I think the ACC may be a three-team race, including FSU and Clemson.

Speaking of FSU ... The Seminoles are clearly a threat to break into the playoff after breaking it open against LSU in the second half. The question is, could this team beat a team like Georgia? The thing I like about Florida State is they're physical, athletic, and complete. They can devour the quarterback in the backfield, they have a strong rushing attack, one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and big targets who are mismatch problems. I would have them very high in the rankings. They still have to play Clemson and then have the ACC championship, presumably, but this is a prime playoff contender.

I expect LSU to get better as the season goes on. I picked FSU to win this game, but also picked LSU to win 10 games anyways. Expect a Brian Kelly team to improve as the season goes on. For a team that was ranked in the top five based on last year and who returned, LSU doesn't have as much talent as they have sometimes had. They're ahead of schedule under Kelly, so expect them to heat up and improve just like they did last year.

I picked LSU and Texas A&M to finish ahead of Alabama in the West but time will tell on that.

Neal Brown's seat is scorching hot ... The former Kentucky player and OC has a big year ahead of him in Morgantown and it didn't start well with a 38-15 loss at Penn State to start the year. In fairness to Brown, Penn State is a top-10 team and that would have been an extremely difficult game to win.

Speaking of hot seats ... Jeff Hafley's at Boston College is very hot as well. This was going to be a big year for Hafley. It's his fourth year there. He won six in each of his first two seasons but cratered last year due to offensive line injuries and NIU just won in Chestnut Hill 27-24 in overtime.

Watch out for QB Drew Allar ... Penn State's young quarterback raises the ceiling for what that program can accomplish. He's going to be really good. There was plenty of hype for Allar going into this season and he did not disappoint against WVU, going 21/29 for 325 yards and three scores. KeAndre Lambert-Smith was explosive with 123 yards on just four catches.

Michael Penix's Heisman campaign starts strong ... Caleb Williams may be the odds on favorite to win the Heisman but don't forget about Washington's Michael Penix Jr. He had a monster season last year and the former Indiana quarterback was 29/40 for 450 yards and five scores in UDub's dominating 56-19 win against visiting Boise State. Between Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Michael Penix, and Cam Rising the Pac-12 has a ton of talent behind center this year.

Vols have no trouble with UVA ... Virginia may be the worst team in the ACC so don't read too much into it but Joe Milton started strong (21/30, 201 yards, 2 TD) and Tennessee dominated the Cavaliers 49-13. The Wahoos barely cracked 200 yards of offense and that's noteworthy even though they weren't a good offensive team last year. It was a good start for the Vol defense in a year when they might have to carry more of the weight.

Coach Prime's upset and dunking on reporters ... Colorado's 45-42 win against No. 17 TCU, the national runners up, was the stuff a movie could be made of, but it's just the beginning of the season so let's see how it plays out. No question, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter & Co., are going to be very fun to watch. Sanders may be one of the better quarterbacks going this season. One note of caution, and I said this before the season: Don't assume Colorado beat a really good team. When you see TCU and think "runner up" it looks like a monumental upset, and CU was indeed a three touchdown dog. But TCU lost a lot from that team and the No. 17 ranking almost seemed like an obligatory hat tip to a team that had accomplished so much the previous year. Still, putting together a team with 60-plus new players and winning in that environment with that spotlight is a big accomplishment.

I didn't have a problem with what Sanders said after the game. Ultimately, he's going to be judged based on wins and losses. Everything else is noise. There were some sportswriters who were very dismissive of Sanders' approach and he feels like he's able to dunk on them. It won't look good if the rest of the year and tenure play out poorly. We all knew the Sanders era would be different and there have always been coaches who have been outliers in terms of behavior. Think about how Spurrier talked about opponents even after defeating them. It won't be everyone's cup of tea, but he still has to produce consistent results to keep people happy.

Brian Ferentz watch ... Iowa's offense is in focus - have you heard this before? - after Kirk Ferentz opted to bring back his son, Brian, as OC of the perpetually dreadful Iowa offense. The Hawkeyes have former Michigan QB Cade McNamara this year and he was solid enough: 19/30, 191 yards, two scores. But Iowa averaged 2.4 yards per carry and did not crack 300 yards in a 24-14 win against Utah State. Without McNamara it could have been very ugly, again, but this is still just a very uncomfortable situation with a head coach and his son who seem immune from outside criticism.

Watch out for Wisconsin ... The Badgers were not up to their excellent standard last year but I watched some of their 38-17 win against Buffalo and was impressed. They got off to a slot start but rushed for 314 yards. Two backs combined for 300 and the quarterback was at least efficient. The pass game still has a ways to go but this looks like an improved Wisconsin team that could make some noise in the Big Ten West. I liked Illinois early last season and Wisconsin is one of the teams that quietly caught my eye in Week 1 this year.

Fresno State upsets Purdue ... It's not a shock to see a bottom half of the Big Ten team lose to a Group of Five team early in the season but Purdue has some guys who Kentucky tried to recruit this year. Maybe UK continues to recruit some of those guys. Could be worth watching. The Boilermakers have recruited at a higher level lately.

Wyoming upsets Texas Tech ... The Red Raiders built some momentum last year and are recruiting well, so their 35-33 loss at Wyoming is a tough way to start the season. It will be interesting to see how they respond. I had liked what Joey McGuire has been doing at TTU as a head coach so this is some adversity. Side note: Why would you play that game at Wyoming? Some schools (like Kentucky) do a great job of scheduling the right kind of G5 school - the kind you'll beat. Others just don't seem to get the memo.

Gavin Wimsatt wins Rutgers' opener ... The former Kentucky prospect was 17/29 for 163 yards and a touchdown in Rutgers' 24-7 win against Northwestern, the Wildcats' first game without Pat Fitzgerald as head coach in nearly two decades. Northwestern could only muster 12 yards on the ground.