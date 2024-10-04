In many places its starting to feel a bit more like fall and now Kentucky has a bye week after an impressive stretch of play.

Now, you can kick back and relax for a week.

There will still be important football played all over the country and here we take a look at that with an eye on what it means for Kentucky when possible.

What we don't have

We don't have a game that grabs your attention on the level of UGA-Alabama last week. Nothing even close. We'll get to a top-25 matchup between SEC teams, but for the most part, the top teams would really have to play poorly to lose. Nonetheless, they are conference games, and that means strange things can happen. Sometimes when the schedule looks bare, shocking results give you plenty to talk about and still impact the landscape.

Instead of marquee matchups, for the most part, we've got games like: Michigan State-Oregon, where the Ducks are a heavy home favorite. Or Penn State as a four touchdown home favorite against UCLA. And then we've got a lot of games between middling conference opponents in every league.

A&M home favorite against Mizzou

Missouri is undefeated but the Tigers appear vulnerable after nearing losing to Vanderbilt at home before their bye this past weekend. This is a tough one, however. Texas A&M is 2-0 in SEC play but that's a very close home win against Arkansas and a win against a Florida team that hasn't looked very good. If Missouri plays to its full potential it may be the better team, but the Aggies will come into this game with a lot of confidence looking to move to 3-0 in league play. A&M's Conner Weigman has been out of action and we'll find out soon if he's ready to go.

How will Ole Miss respond?

We saw Kentucky win a huge road game against Ole Miss last week. Now the Rebels travel to South Carolina. By this point it seems clear the Gamecocks are dangerous and have really come a long way since that ugly opener. They can really get after you in the backfield and Kentucky's strong play up front was key to its success against Ole Miss last week. Jaxson Dart will be going against a wild atmosphere in Columbia.

Clemson-FSU without any luster

Clemson looks like it could be a strong playoff contender even after that ugly early loss to Georgia. Its offense has improved a lot and the Tigers are back in the top-15. They are two touchdown favorites on the road against FSU, which at 1-4 after losing to SMU is surely the nation's most disappointing team. In hindsight, the expectations were probably ridiculous but this season could get very ugly.

Arkansas gets a shot at the Vols

Arkansas has one of the nation's most daunting home slates remaining and it starts this weekend with Tennessee. The Hogs face four top-15 teams at home the rest of the way and will have a chance to impact the playoff race. They've shown they can play at a fairly high level at times. Tennessee's defense has already looked strong on the road against Oklahoma. The Hogs' offense may be more of a challenge but UT is a 14.5-point favorite, a sign of how strong they're viewed.

Michigan/Washington in Seattle

What a world we're in. Michigan takes on Washington in Seattle and it's a Big Ten game. The Wolverines are 2-0 in the Big Ten after losing to Texas in that big marquee game early in the season. Washington already has two losses in its first five games after Kalen DoBoer's departure for Alabama. The Huskies are 1.5-point favorites, probably because Michigan has looked vulnerable.

Iowa travels to Ohio State

The Hawkeyes "only" have the No. 18-ranked defense this year, but that may be significant to any upset chances. OSU is an 18.5-point home favorite against Iowa. Its only loss was by one to Iowa State and the Hawkeyes just dispatched Minnesota by three scores but on the road this is a tall order. OSU seems like one of the surest bets for the playoff.

Iowa State going strong

The Cyclones did defeat those Hawkeyes and are undefeated with a great shot at competing for a playoff berth. ISU's defense has been very strong this season. They host Baylor, which has three losses thus far.

A game Billy Napier needs

Truthfully, Billy Napier needs a lot of games. But Florida has to beat UCF in Gainesville, especially after the Knights lost to Colorado last week. UF is going to be an underdog in most games the rest of the way. The fact that UCF is still a 2.5-point favorite after that result last week is telling.

Deep South's oldest rivalry renewed

But the dynamic is odd this year. Georgia, the nation's best program for the previous three seasons, was just dominated for most of the game at Alabama after almost losing to Kentucky. And Auburn is 0-2 in the league and has three early season home losses. Hugh Freeze is getting a lot of negativity and this is probably a tough week to change much of that. If Auburn limits the mistakes they could be dangerous and rivalries can be interesting but the Dawgs will surely be motivated.

Louisville has big ACC game with SMU

The Cardinals have looked good for most of the season but lost to Notre Dame in a game that doesn't impact their ACC aspirations. ND would have been the more prestigious win, but SMU matters more in the conference race. Right now UofL looks to have as good a chance as any to win that league but its a 6.5-point home favorite against the Mustangs and that signals they have to be alert. This will be one of the game to watch for them this season in league play.

Miami on the west coast

Miami is probably the leading contender for the playoff from the ACC as the Hurricanes are ranked No. 8 but maybe not viewed quite the same after barely surviving Virginia Tech. They're 10-point favorites on the road at Cal. What do you need to know about Cal? They're Florida State's only win.

UNLV football in the spotlight

After a high profile opt-out involving NIL promises or claims and an upstart team, UNLV is in the spotlight. The Rebels are 4-0 and in the top-25, now 6.5-point favorites against 3-1 Syracuse. This moment doesn't come often for UNLV football.

Can Indiana continue its momentum?

IU has been one of the more quietly impressive teams in college football and has cracked the top 25. They have a great chance to move to 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big Ten on the road against Northwestern. The Hoosiers are 14-point favorites.

Bama invades Nashville

There will be a lot of Alabama fans in Nashville, just as many Georgia fans have invaded the stadium so often over the years. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide are riding high after beating those Bulldogs. Vandy has looked improved but has had two straight crushing losses.

Will wheels keep coming off for Mack?

UNC gave up 70 points in a loss to James Madison. Then the Tar Heels lost to Duke. It seems like the Mack Brown era is in its twilight, but how ugly will it get? They're 2.5-point home dogs against Pitt.