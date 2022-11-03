Kentucky takes on Kentucky State in its second and final exhibition game before the Wildcats take on Howard to begin the regular season next week.

With John Calipari cautioning that fans shouldn't be surprised by early struggles and following a low-scoring 56-38 win against Missouri Western State in the first exhibition it would be perfect timing for a statement win that showcases the team's ability.

CI writers chime in with what they will be watching for in tonight's game.

David Sisk: I don’t take a ton from exhibitions. In fact, we won’t even remember them in a few weeks. But for now, Big Blue Nation would like to see improvement over the 56 points against Missouri Western. Oscar Tshiebwe and Damion Collins aren’t expected to play, so there is not going to be a lot of offensive post presence with Lance Ware and Ugonna Onyenso. The perimeter will have to produce, and keeping with that thought there needs to be sightings from Antonio Reeves and Chris Livingston. They combined for 7 points Sunday scoring five and two points respectively. Reeves from 2-7 from the field, and Livingston only took one shot. They were both expected to be big parts of this year’s team. If the mix of perimeter scorers becomes deeper it should calm some early anxieties by fans and media alike.

Jeff Drummond: This will be an unusually emotional exhibition game for the Cats in light of their teammate, Daimion Collins, suffering the tragic loss of his father earlier this week. One would think we might see a spirited effort in his honor. I’m not sure whether we’ll see Collins play in this one or not, but my heart goes out to him, either way. After a subpar showing in their first exhibition game, I think the Cats will be looking to take a big step forward in this one, especially when it comes to rebounding. The offense should be much better. There’s too much skill on the court to have another low-scoring effort like we saw Sunday. I think John Calipari may look to pick up full-court and push the tempo a bit more against Kentucky State.

Justin Rowland: I'm with David in the overall significance of preseason games. I'm just looking to learn a little bit more about the team, and it's hard when key guys are expected to be out. Assuming both Tshiebwe and Collins are out, it's going to be a very different front line than what we're used to seeing. One of my questions about this team is what kind of offensive production and what level of play we're going to see from Jacob Toppin over the whole course of the season? Is he capable of being a guy who can average 17 points a game and be a "go get a bucket" guy in big moments all season? So a common thread all offseason for me has been wondering if he's ready to be that guy we've been imagining might emerge for the past couple of years. Overall, I just think you'd like to see a much better offensive performance even with guys out.