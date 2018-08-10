If there is a player that has had a more scrutinized recruitment by fans in the Bluegrass than the one of James Wiseman, we aren't sure who it would belong to.

After all, he is the No. 3 ranked player in the country according to Rivals, a certain lottery pick, and a realistic candidate to have an outstanding professional career. But let's not put the cart in front of the horse. The one question on the minds of Kentucky fans everywhere is where will be playing his college basketball.

The Wildcats had been a favorite through much of the process until Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway became the new Head Coach at the University of Memphis. Having been Wiseman's coach previously at Memphis East in the winter and Team Penny in the summer, he immediately drew a line in the sand.

Despite a list of eight finalists, it is taken for granted that it is a two team race between Kentucky and Memphis. So does either team have the advantage over the other?

There has been a lot of fluidity involved with him lately, and some Kentucky fans have fretted that such recent events such as a D.J. Jeffries decommitment and his decision to stay at Memphis East might not work in the Cats favor.

We decided to speak with Isaac Simpson, who covers the basketball program for Tiger Sports Report of the Rivals Network. Simpson is well grounded of the happenings in the Bluff City, and he gave us is own unique look of what the Wiseman recruitment looks like from someone closer than most to the situation.

