{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 06:06:16 -0600') }}

What the stats say about Kentucky through 11 games

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
You know the basics and you've formed your own opinions.

Kentucky is 8-3, now ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, and is presently on a two-game losing streak after losses to Utah and Ohio State in Las Vegas.

Here's what the numbers say.

Below you'll find Kentucky's national ranking in a number of statistical categories.

As a reminder at the outset, there are 353 Division I teams.

Kentucky according to statistical rankings
Category UK's Stats National Rank

Points per game

74.5 PPG

92nd

Average scoring margin

+13.3 PPG

22nd

Points per possession

1.045 PPP

59th

Percent of points from 2-point baskets

58.9%

18th

Percent of points from 3-point baskets

17.9%

349th

Percent of points from free throws

23.2%

21st

Field goal percentage

46.4%

54th

Three-point percentage

27.8%

324th

Two-point percentage

53.7%

55th

Free throw percentage

78.5%

14th

Threes made per game

4.5

344th

Threes attempted per game

16.0

339th

Free throws attempted per game

22.0

48th

Offensive rebounding percentage

30.2%

78th

Defensive rebounding percentage

79.6%

11th

Blocks per game

4.3

62nd

Steals per game

5.5

271st

Assists per game

15.5

47th

Turnovers per game

12.6

89th

Fouls per game

16.3

86th (fewest)

Opponent points per game

61.2

26th

Opponent percentage of points from 2-point makes

49.3%

145th (fewest)

Opponent percentage of points from 3-point makes

34.3%

275th (fewest)

Opponent points per possession

0.859

29th

Opponent field goal percentage

38.5%

30th

Opponent percentage of points from free throws

16.3%

102nd (fewest)

Opponent three-point percentage

30.6%

83rd

Opponent two-point percentage

43.8%

45th

Opponent three-pointers made per game

7.0

150th

Opponent three-pointers attempted

22.9

237th

Opponent steals per game

4.4

9th (fewest)

Opponent assists per game

11.0

62nd

Opponent turnovers per game

13.7

172nd (most)
