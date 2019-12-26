What the stats say about Kentucky through 11 games
You know the basics and you've formed your own opinions.
Kentucky is 8-3, now ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, and is presently on a two-game losing streak after losses to Utah and Ohio State in Las Vegas.
Here's what the numbers say.
Below you'll find Kentucky's national ranking in a number of statistical categories.
As a reminder at the outset, there are 353 Division I teams.
|Category
|UK's Stats
|National Rank
|
Points per game
|
74.5 PPG
|
92nd
|
Average scoring margin
|
+13.3 PPG
|
22nd
|
Points per possession
|
1.045 PPP
|
59th
|
Percent of points from 2-point baskets
|
58.9%
|
18th
|
Percent of points from 3-point baskets
|
17.9%
|
349th
|
Percent of points from free throws
|
23.2%
|
21st
|
Field goal percentage
|
46.4%
|
54th
|
Three-point percentage
|
27.8%
|
324th
|
Two-point percentage
|
53.7%
|
55th
|
Free throw percentage
|
78.5%
|
14th
|
Threes made per game
|
4.5
|
344th
|
Threes attempted per game
|
16.0
|
339th
|
Free throws attempted per game
|
22.0
|
48th
|
Offensive rebounding percentage
|
30.2%
|
78th
|
Defensive rebounding percentage
|
79.6%
|
11th
|
Blocks per game
|
4.3
|
62nd
|
Steals per game
|
5.5
|
271st
|
Assists per game
|
15.5
|
47th
|
Turnovers per game
|
12.6
|
89th
|
Fouls per game
|
16.3
|
86th (fewest)
|
Opponent points per game
|
61.2
|
26th
|
Opponent percentage of points from 2-point makes
|
49.3%
|
145th (fewest)
|
Opponent percentage of points from 3-point makes
|
34.3%
|
275th (fewest)
|
Opponent points per possession
|
0.859
|
29th
|
Opponent field goal percentage
|
38.5%
|
30th
|
Opponent percentage of points from free throws
|
16.3%
|
102nd (fewest)
|
Opponent three-point percentage
|
30.6%
|
83rd
|
Opponent two-point percentage
|
43.8%
|
45th
|
Opponent three-pointers made per game
|
7.0
|
150th
|
Opponent three-pointers attempted
|
22.9
|
237th
|
Opponent steals per game
|
4.4
|
9th (fewest)
|
Opponent assists per game
|
11.0
|
62nd
|
Opponent turnovers per game
|
13.7
|
172nd (most)