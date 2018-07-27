Cats Illustrated readers have been soaking up plenty of advanced data and analytics on last year's Wildcats and some players on the 2017-18 team in recent days, and we're forging ahead with more deep dives that contain data that hasn't previously been publicized. Returning guard Quade Green is the next subject we're studying and here the goal is to gain a greater understanding of what worked and what didn't for the former five-star recruit during his inaugural season in Lexington. Whether he starts or not, Green figures to own a rotation spot and regular minutes as part of a deep backcourt that could use his experience, toughness and ability to knock down shots. Here's what we've found after looking closer at the numbers.

Quade Green (UK Athletics)

How Quade Green scored in 2017-18 Shot type Column 4 Spot up 32% Transition 21.6% Pick & roll ball handler 20.5% Hand off 8.4% Off screen 4% Isolation 3.7%

The things that worked for Quade Green in 2017-18 The advanced numbers pretty much back up what most people probably already know about Green. When John Calipari said he was a "killer" as a spot up shooter getting looks in rhythm and others create for him, he was fantastic. Green was in the top 77th percentile of players nationally in transition and the open court. That's when he got many of his best looks at the rim and he converted those shot attempts at a high rate. Overall Green was every bit the jump shooter he was given credit for, ranking in the top-quarter of shooters nationally. As a shooter Green was also much better against man-to-man defenses than against zone. Green was a good passer last season and was sometimes Kentucky's better facilitator until late in the year, and he's at his best distributing in the halfcourt. Although Green only scored 4-percent of his points last year coming off screens that was by far the area where he rates most favorably against other players nationally. He rated in the top 86-percent of shooters off screens during the '17-18 season. Defensively Green was often credited for his hustle but did not seem to be regarded as strong on the ball as some of John Calipari's other recent point guards. However, the analytics show that Green was above average in both man defense, played the majority of the time, and when UK intermittently played zone. Green was rated a "very good" defender compared to other guards across the country when he was guarding the ball-handler on pick-and-rolls, when he tracked hand-offs and fighting around and through screens. That last point is notable because opponents were woefully ineffective at converting points when they had Green chasing shooters off screens. That speaks to effort, awareness and communication, and all that is reinforced by how aggressively Green combated hand offs. Kentucky did a good job with switches and assignments making sure that Green didn't find himself posted up often and some of that is his own work.



Quade Green (UK Athletics)

What didn't work? The ball doesn't need to be in Green's hands when the game clock or shot clock is winding down. Those aren't efficient scoring chances for almost anyone but Green ranked near the bottom of the national charts with just 10 points on 24 of those possessions. That makes sense because of his lack of size and the fact that he doesn't create off the dribble as well as the nation's better guards. The good news is in Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans the Cats should have two guards, not to mention Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro or even Reid Travis, who can create, shoot over or get better looks in those situations. Green isn't as good a passer in transition (assist/turnover ratio) as he is in halfcourt sets. In theory Green could have been a zone buster for Kentucky last season but the Cats averaged only 0.774 PPP on his shot attempts against those defenses. In spite of being known as Kentucky's best shooter last season Green was actually only average nationally in spot up attempts. Oddly Green's biggest defensive deficiencies were coming out of timeouts. While the numbers say he was an above average defender overall, in both man and zone, Green gave up 50-percent shooting immediately after timeouts. That was well below average. This could mean that opposing coaches recognized and created favorable one-on-one matchups with Green from the huddle. While Green fared better than average defensively against most play types he was between poor and average getting out on spot up shooters (sometimes they just shot over him, one can easily recall) and also in isolation settings. Opponents had consistent success driving both left and right against Green. Furthermore, roughly 40-percent of those opponent drives ended with the ball getting straight to the rim and that number needs to be cut down. The weakness defending isolation was not a minor one. Opponents averaged 1.211 PPP on single-covered takes, which ranked Quade Green in the bottom 8-percent of defenders during such plays. In terms of Green defending the jump shot, there was a marked and significant difference based on the type of shots he was guarding. He actually rated "very good" defending jump shots that followed one or more dribbles. But when opponents shot immediately following a pass, i.e. no dribbles, they scored a whopping 73 points on 59 possessions. How might the numbers suggest he can improve or further define his role? With a greater ability to space the floor and perhaps a more up tempo team because of a deeper, more athletic backcourt and greater depth Green should get more opportunities to score in the way that best suits him: In the open court. That alone should make him a more valuable player. Green was an excellent shooter when he wasn't guarded (1.394 PPP) but very subpar when the defense played him tight, which makes sense given his height. Becoming more selective but also getting better looks, which seems plausible, will help. It would seem that Kentucky should make more of an effort to run screens for Green during his sophomore season since he's so good at that (a whopping 1.214 PPP on those plays, albeit with a small 6/11 FG sample size). Green is comfortable running the pick and roll and scoring in those situations and that's something he can continue to do even if the offense runs primarily through Hagans and Quickley. He was not, as most fans would probably imagine, as adept as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at running the pick-and-roll. SGA was elite in that area and ran those plays 218 times to Green's 71 opportunities. Green's defense out of timeouts could be an area of emphasis and should be, because the sample size was not small (38 points allowed on 38 defensive possessions where he was the primary defender). There might not be much Green can do to become an elite defender on those spot up and isolation plays because of some limitations particular to him but if Kentucky helps better and buckles down with rim protection when he's isolated that would help. That will probably largely depend on which big men are on the court when Green is playing. Kentucky might be a better defensive team when a shot blocker (e.g. potentially Nick Richards and/or E.J. Montgomery) is on the court along with Green. In terms of Green's deficiencies defending jump shots, his success on dribble-shoot situations contrasted with his catch-and-shoot could present an opportunity to focus on extending his defense. It won't make him taller or longer to bother shooters, but it would potentially create more of a challenge for the other team. Then again, perhaps one reason Green gave space is because his other weakness was defending the dribble in ISO. All that is perhaps to say that Green's defensive limitations aren't going away and can only be mitigated by emphasis and lineup combinations. But on the other hand he was probably a more efficient offensive and defensive player overall than some observers might have assumed. Finally, what does the shot chart show?

Quade Green's shot chart during the entire 2017-18 season